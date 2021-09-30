Disable dash screen music
tomop123 last edited by
Hi,
after 7.2.2 installation, there is no more any option to disable the music on the main screen.
Is there any other option to disable it like via config file or deleting the mp3?
recalboxfan1 last edited by
The option is actually shown on your screenshot. It’s no longer a toggle to disable music, instead you need to change “Audio Mode” to not include Music.
Offhand, I think you want “Video Sound Only” but my system is not booted up to check.
tomop123 last edited by
@recalboxfan1
Wow thank you, I'd have never suspected that option to make the trick.