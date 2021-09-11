MAME control mapping no tab option on keyboard
disco78 last edited by
Hi guys,
Finally got my arcade cabinet built and setup after 4 months.
Plug the pi in and connected everything up and it's all working great accept I seem to have lost the saved MAME controls. So I plugged in a keyboard loaded a MAME game and pressed TAB on the keyboard but nothing happens no options to input (general)?
Any idea why I can't access this? They keyboard works a ESC boots me back to recalbox menu, nothing else seems to work?
I'm sure I've missed a step but I cannot find it.
Thanks
Zing Global moderator Translator
@disco78 We recommend using a joystick to play in Recalbox, using it exclusively with the keyboard is not recommended.
With the Joystick, to access the Retroarch menu just press Hotkey+B (based on the SNES joystick).
You can use the Virtual Gamepad (even on smartphone), see:
- https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/v/francais/tutoriels/systeme/acces/recalbox-manager-interface-web
- https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/basic-manual/getting-started/controller-configuration
But maybe this will help you: