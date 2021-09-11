Hi guys,

Finally got my arcade cabinet built and setup after 4 months.

Plug the pi in and connected everything up and it's all working great accept I seem to have lost the saved MAME controls. So I plugged in a keyboard loaded a MAME game and pressed TAB on the keyboard but nothing happens no options to input (general)?

Any idea why I can't access this? They keyboard works a ESC boots me back to recalbox menu, nothing else seems to work?

I'm sure I've missed a step but I cannot find it.

Thanks