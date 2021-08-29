How to change default collection wheels logo image ?
odissine
Hello all !
I'm modifying recalbox default theme for myself (for now ... I'll share it later) and I want to modify all wheels to have my own.
It's ok for all systems presents in RB but how do it for specific wheels like Collection ("Sports", "Shoot", ...)
Thanks for your help
odissine
@odissine Je m'auto réponds (désolé) ... j'ai testé en créant dans le dossier auto-sports par ex ou auto-sportsimulation ... un dossier intitulé "data" ... et dans ce dossier j'ai créé un fichier logo.svg et hop ^^
Ca fonctionne ... si jamais ca peut aider
Je vais continuer dans ce sens