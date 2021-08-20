How do I delete the roms inside share_init?
Cereal-Killa last edited by
After updating there are few unwanted roms from amiga, c64, etc inside share_init/roms and that dir is read-only.
What's the easiest way of getting rid of these roms that came with the update?
Thank you
Scavy Global moderator
@cereal-killa hello,
you can hide pre-installed games in the menu option.
Cereal-Killa last edited by
Awesome, that was easy enough
Thank you!