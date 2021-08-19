MAME added rom do not load.
-
Hello,
Thank you in advance. i just bought this console with pre loaded games. I want to add some that are favorites and missing. Some worked and others did not. The screen goes black and just goes back to the start menu.
They do work on my PC where i run a MAME32 0.103 version. What are my options here? Is there anything that i can do?
Thank you.
-
Scavy Global moderator
Hello @jazzmaster76
said in MAME added rom do not load.:
i just bought this console with pre loaded games
Recalbox is totally free and can not be sold. I advise you to contact your reseller to get a support.
Regards.
-
@scavy Thank you. What they are actually selling is the bartop with the controls and everything. Havent had much luck with their support really... If anyone could help me to run these two games i would be grateful The games are Exerion and WWF Superstars.
Thanks again.
-
Scavy Global moderator
@jazzmaster76
Here is the arcade doc. In french for the moment, translators are on the way.
You can use an online translator to help : https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/v/francais/emulateurs/arcade
-
Thank you! I ll have a look see if i can find the answer to this