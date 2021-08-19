Hi there !

I'm posting in this thread because I'm struggling with one issue with my recalbox.

I wanted to play the game "Deluxe Pacman" on my arcade cabinet. But I can't find the correct ROM (At least.. It seams. I only find *.exe files, and it seems not possible to use this extension).

Did someone succeed to play it on a recalbox setup ? Is it really possible ?

For informations, I'm using a Raspberry 3B+.

Feel free to ask any questions, all replies are welcomed !

I'm sorry if this looks like an innocent question. I must admit I'm not really into these kind of things Aha.

Have fun, Take care and thanks in advance for your replies !