[Request AMIGA] PacMan Deluxe on Recalbox
himew last edited by
Hi there !
I'm posting in this thread because I'm struggling with one issue with my recalbox.
I wanted to play the game "Deluxe Pacman" on my arcade cabinet. But I can't find the correct ROM (At least.. It seams. I only find *.exe files, and it seems not possible to use this extension).
Did someone succeed to play it on a recalbox setup ? Is it really possible ?
For informations, I'm using a Raspberry 3B+.
Feel free to ask any questions, all replies are welcomed !
I'm sorry if this looks like an innocent question. I must admit I'm not really into these kind of things Aha.
Have fun, Take care and thanks in advance for your replies !
Scavy Global moderator
Hello @himew
You want to play Deluxe PacMan on which system ? FBNeo, Mame ? A console system ?
If it's an arcade system, you should read the arcade docs here : https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/v/francais/emulateurs/arcade
(use a translator)
himew last edited by
@scavy Thanks a lot for your reply !
I want to play it on Amiga (Because it seems that this game is done for this system).
I just found the game in a *.adf file extension, that, after few tries ... WORKS in recalbox.
I'm now struggling with another issue : It seems that this game is done to be played with a keyboard (it asked me to use keys like F10 or F11). The problem is, I only have arcade controlers.
Is any tip to bind keyboards keys to my arcade controlers in Recalbox ? Or do I have to use a real keyboard ?
Thanks a lot for helping. Looking forward to hearing from you !
Take care and have a nice day !
Scavy Global moderator
@himew hello
You have several possibilities :
- you connect a real keyboard and mouse (for all former computers, you should get a mouse/keyboard combo, it's quite usefull. Bluetooth ones work fine).
- or you edit a pad to keyboard file (.p2k file) where you can assign mouse button or keys to a button on your pad.
See this doc : https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/v/francais/usage-avance/pad-to-keyboard (use a translator, the english version is still in progress)