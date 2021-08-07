I'll post this question here because the wiki doesn't have any info on this yet, although I'm sure I'll find the answer in a minute.

I have a pi4 with an SD card and and external ssd drive. I'm using the nespi case which means that the ssd is connected via sata to USB.

The drive is brand new and has never been formatted. My pi is set to anyexternal.

Did I need to format the drive first before using it with recalbox?

Once its connected to the pi can I access it via a network connection through Windows?

I can already access the pi's ssd card via network share but the external drive does not show up.

What am I missing?

https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/basic-manual/file-management/share-folder