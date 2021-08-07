Copying files to an external disk via network?
-
I'll post this question here because the wiki doesn't have any info on this yet, although I'm sure I'll find the answer in a minute.
I have a pi4 with an SD card and and external ssd drive. I'm using the nespi case which means that the ssd is connected via sata to USB.
The drive is brand new and has never been formatted. My pi is set to anyexternal.
Did I need to format the drive first before using it with recalbox?
Once its connected to the pi can I access it via a network connection through Windows?
I can already access the pi's ssd card via network share but the external drive does not show up.
What am I missing?
https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/basic-manual/file-management/share-folder
-
It looks like it wasn't working because I didn't format it. A quick format to ext in Windows allowed recalbox to do its thing.
However...
I can not get the gamelists to update correctly. The roms I installed via the network show up but the roms I loaded while the disc was connected to the computer do not. What's weird is that I can see the games via the recalbox share.
So the games are on the external disc but recalbox isn't seeing them. Using the update gamelists in UI doesn't appear to do anything.
-
Any help? Searching leads to wiki links that are outdated and I can’t find anything on github.