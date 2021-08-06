Speed up boot time in pi zero
Jorgecaleb last edited by
Hi guys, I've recalbox 7.2.2 on a pi zero with gpi case and it's great in general. But the boot time is quite long compared to batocera. It's true that I've lots of games, but batocera boots much quicker. It seems that recalbox reviews the full game list on every boot, and batocera only takes longer if you force game refresh manually. Please, do you know how to speed up boot time in Recalbox? Thanks!
Scavy Global moderator
@jorgecaleb hi
No, you can't speed up the boot sequence.
