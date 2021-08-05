4:3 Theme for CRT
Joey0621
Hello, I've been getting my recalbox working on my crt tv and it looks amazing! But I haven't found a 4:3 theme for it. Either links for themes are dead or they are for emulation station and lock up my recalbox. Any recommendations? Btw I'm running in 240p. Thanks
mYSt Theme moderator
@joey0621 All you need is here
https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/24510/recalbox-7-2-2-thèmes-compatibles
For now along with recalbox default theme only next pixel is available for 4/3 and small screen like yours