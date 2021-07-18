Libretro mupen64plus-next not working
-
Zaphod last edited by
I have an ODroid xu4 with recalbox 7.2.2. I have been completely unable to get mupen64plus-next to run any game correctly. Not even Zelda games. It starts out with a totally black screen and then normally a large colored block with a large black Block in it. I can hear the audio but the video is totally busted. This is not the only problem I've had with this new update but it is the one that I'm trying to resolve right now. Has anybody run into this and come up with a resolution,?