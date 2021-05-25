Problems with changing starting video
Making a Recalbox for as a gift and wanted to put on a custom start up video and am doing something wrong it seems.
I put the video in both 1080 and 720p .mp4 format in the Share/bootvideos folder and also altered the recalbox config file so that it reads as follows: system.splash.select=custom but it doesn't seem to work since the original/included splashscreens still play. I did get it to not play for awhile, although never playing the videos I moved into the Share/bootvideos folder.
This makes me think that it is either defaulting to the "all" format since that is what it defaults to when there is an error, and that all would include the original/included start videos and which is why it plays and that maybe I have the videos in the wrong format? Folder? Size?
Been scratching my head over this for awhile, but put it on the backburner since it wasn't the most important thing, but would really appreciate any help since the custom videos I made were a pain and I would love to have it as a finishing touch for this gift.
olivierdroid92 Global moderator
@punkrockrobot
Hello
On the last release 7.2.1 we need to copy vidéo file when the system is running. This is due to a kind of symbolic link.
Can you please confirm you copy files on line ?
@olivierdroid92 ahh, I did not know that. So copy the file over WHILE recalbox is running? What is the best way to do that?
olivierdroid92 Global moderator
@punkrockrobot
Try to connect your RCB with RJ45 network or WiFi
@olivierdroid92 haha, of course, thank you. I've been plugging the sd directly to make transferring roms easier. You guys did such a great job and made this so easy that I've become lazy/stupid.
I'll give it a try right now and thank you.
olivierdroid92 Global moderator
@punkrockrobot please keep me informed as I am sure this feature is working well
@olivierdroid92 Yes! Haha! It was very easy to do, couldn't do it through the web portal (not a big issue) but under //recalbox on my pc it was super fast and easy. Fantastic. Thanks again for all your hard work. I researched this issue before I posted and from what I could tell from other posts you all work so hard on this and are sick of people profiting illegally by branding it as their own and this is a brilliant work around. Thanks again and I am super excited to see the look on the faces when I present this gift and the boot it up and see that video for the first time.
Thanks again!