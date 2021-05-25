Making a Recalbox for as a gift and wanted to put on a custom start up video and am doing something wrong it seems.

I put the video in both 1080 and 720p .mp4 format in the Share/bootvideos folder and also altered the recalbox config file so that it reads as follows: system.splash.select=custom but it doesn't seem to work since the original/included splashscreens still play. I did get it to not play for awhile, although never playing the videos I moved into the Share/bootvideos folder.

This makes me think that it is either defaulting to the "all" format since that is what it defaults to when there is an error, and that all would include the original/included start videos and which is why it plays and that maybe I have the videos in the wrong format? Folder? Size?

Been scratching my head over this for awhile, but put it on the backburner since it wasn't the most important thing, but would really appreciate any help since the custom videos I made were a pain and I would love to have it as a finishing touch for this gift.