Display Issue since update to 7.2.1
afsztt last edited by
Hi, since updating to 7.2.1 reloaded, the main menu does not display to the correct ratio any longer, for example the menu options at the bottom are slightly off the screen. And when I load the games from MAME the top part with high scores is not displayed and neither is the bottom part with credits. All was displayed fine on the previous version. How do I fix this? Can I roll back to the previous version?
Thanks,
Allan
Scavy Global moderator
Hi @afsztt
Could you please describe your configuration ? (PC CPU/GPU, Pi3, Pi4, Odroid ?).
Thanx