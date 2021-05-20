Hi everyone,

I really like the 8BitDo SN30 Pro+ but, after reading the topic at the following link, understand that Recalbox doesn't currently support the vibration function of this controller

https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/13127/vibration-8bitdo-sn30?_=1621538681533

So I was wondering whether Recalbox supports the vibration function of any controllers at the moment and, if so, what would be the best one to get?

Not a major issue, as the controller is great apart from that. It's just that if vibration is available, I might as well use it, especially for PSX games. .

Any advice appreciated.