Power off screen / stop HDMI signal instead of black screen screensaver
-
fh1105 last edited by
Hello!
I'd like to improve the power management of my RecalBox setup.
I'm using RecalBox on a Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+.
Right now, the screen I use (via HDMI) doesn't recognize the "black screen" screensaver as 'no signal', and hence it doesn't go into standby mode.
Is there an option to change that? I'd like to power off my screen (which I cannot easily reach, as it is behind glass) automatically when not using the cabinet.
Thanks!
Fabian