I'm using GPIO Joysticks – when I load the driver after connecting via SSH to my Recalbox, I can load the driver:

mk_arcade_joystick_rpi map=1,2

After that, the joysticks work perfectly.

However, after rebooting, the driver is gone – unsurprisingly, as it isn't loaded on startup. I'd like to change that.

Unfortunately, this tutorial

https://github.com/recalbox/mk_arcade_joystick_rpi

doesn't do the trick for me. It does, for instance, assume

sudo

to exist on the system (which isn't the case for Recalbox), and also I do have the feeling that I'm stuck in 'read only' mode after ssh'ing to the system.

Any ideas are welcome! Thank you.