Audio hissing issues on RPi 3 / headphone jack
Hello!
I'm experiencing audio hissing issues on my RPi 3 running Recalbox 7.2.1. The hissing sound is audible all the time, music and SFX do overlay it, but it remains audible and distorting.
I thought about adding
audio_pwm_mode=2 disable_audio_dither=1
to my config.txt, but it doesn't seem to be writable, also not if I connect via SSH / SFTP. Any pointers would be welcome!
Thanks, @Zing ! That at least let me edit the config.txt file – I'll give it a check tomorrow regarding the hissing issues.