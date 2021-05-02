Rom Game and Watch de donkey kong multi screen bloque
Bonsoir,
Le jeu donkey kong multi screen bloque lorsqu'on lance "game a" ou "game b". C'est le seul game and watch qui semble planter en tout cas parmi ceux que je possède. les multi screen mario bros et life boat fonctionnent.
J'ai à tout hasard re téléchargé la rom idem....
Merci pour votre réponse.
Pour info vous pouvez classer le topic j'ai trouvé dans le builbot.libretro.com la bonne rom....
Désolé j'ai publié un peu trop tôt.
jorgemagana
@Tornelf you need to download the most recent version of the rom, a few months ago I posted this problem. Moderatos at that time, gave me permission to add the link where you can download the rom:
jorgemagana
Here is the original link to that post:
https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/18288/retour-au-menu-des-jeux-game-and-watch-gw?_=1619974390183
thanks !
jorgemagana
@Tornelf please tell me if it works