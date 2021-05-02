Video Preview Audio Lag
wastedthelight last edited by
After going to 7.2 I noticed that all game preview videos have laggy/stuttering sound, the video looks fine though. The music inside my theme (Next Pixel) plays fine, as do the games themselves on various systems. Happens with other Themes as well. This only impacts the game preview videos. I have Audio Mode set to Music Or Video Sound, though I tried other setting with no luck. Thoughts?
Pi 3
Thanks!
Scavy Global moderator
Hi @wastedthelight
i suggest you remove (for instant) your next pixel theme as there's no theme running perfectly with v7.2. Themers are updating their productions.
wastedthelight last edited by
@Scavy this occurs on the stock theme too.