  1. Home
  2. International
  3. Troubleshooting
  4. Recalbox General
  5. Video Preview Audio Lag
Recalbox 7.2.1-beta3 is out, and public 🚀

Video Preview Audio Lag

audio 115 lag 73 preview 8
Log in to reply
 

Want to support us ?

171
Online

82.9k
Users

23.1k
Topics

166.2k
Posts