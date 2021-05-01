  1. Home
How to delete games?

  • SoloWolf12

    I just update to the new ver of recalbox but i cannot delete games, Is a bug or there Is a new way to so ir?

  • neo207

    yeah it dissappeared from the menu. i am opening recalbox manager through the browser and there, i stop ES.
    then i use the windows explorer to open the rom folder on my raspberry pi - there i edit out the games from the gamelist in the rom folder.

    Then save the file.

    Then start ES through Recalbox Manager again. done.

    complicated but it works.

