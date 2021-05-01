How to delete games?
SoloWolf12
I just update to the new ver of recalbox but i cannot delete games, Is a bug or there Is a new way to so ir?
neo207
yeah it dissappeared from the menu. i am opening recalbox manager through the browser and there, i stop ES.
then i use the windows explorer to open the rom folder on my raspberry pi - there i edit out the games from the gamelist in the rom folder.
Then save the file.
Then start ES through Recalbox Manager again. done.
complicated but it works.