7.2 - NESPi 4 Case fan Always On

The release notes mentioned improved NESPi 4 detection, what exactly does that mean?

I could be wrong, but I'm pretty sure before the 7.2 update my NESPi 4 case fan turned off when the unit was shut down. However now the fan stays on when powered down via the menu or by using the power button on the front of the case. Again, I could be wrong since I just built it a week ago and was only on 7.1 for that week before going to 7.2 today. But I don't recall hearing the fan before when it was shut down.