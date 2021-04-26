Odroid XU4 ventilateur
Titomrock21 last edited by
Bonjour,
Un problème de ventilateur sur XU4 depuis la nouvelle MAJ 7.2
impossible de régler la vitesse du ventilateur dans le fichier "S02fan" dans /etc/init.d
Il semble que la commande suivante ne fonctionne pas:
echo ${fan_spd_val} > /sys/devices/platform/pwm-fan/hwmon/hwmon0/fan_speed
apparemment le fichier "fan_speed" n'est pas créé dans le dossier
cdt
Thomas
olivierdroid92 Global moderator
Bonjour
As tu regardé ce lien.
Le XU4 fonctionne par palier fixe.
https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/19440/scratching-fan-noise-with-6-1-1-dragonblaze-on-odroid-xu4/7
J'installe la 7.2 pour voir
olivierdroid92 Global moderator
@Titomrock21
voici sur la 7.2 ce que contient mon
S02fan
if test $1 = start then # below 30°C, set the fan at 40% # at 30°C, set the fan at 55% # at 50°C, set the fan at 70% # at 75°C, set the fan at 99% # Modif OlivierDroid92 du 16 Feb 2020 XU4 percent_fan_speeds=(40 55 70 99) celcius_temperatures=(30 50 75) # Recalbox legacy values: # percent fan speeds : 1 40 50 95 (eq. fan speed values : 2 102 127 242) # celcius temperatures : 60 70 80 (eq. trip point values : 60000 70000 80000) # Default (hardkernel) values: # percent fan speeds : 0 47 71 94 (eq. fan speed values : 0 120 180 240) # celcius temperatures : 60 70 80 (eq. trip point values : 60000 70000 80000) # Set target fan speeds (fan speed value = percent fan speed * 255 / 100) fan_spd_val="" for i in "${percent_fan_speeds[@]}"; do fan_spd_val=${fan_spd_val:+$fan_spd_val }$(($i*255/100)) done echo ${fan_spd_val} > /sys/devices/platform/pwm-fan/hwmon/hwmon0/fan_speed # Set target temperatures (trip point value = celcius temperature * 1000) TRIP_POINT_0=$((${celcius_temperatures[0]}*1000)) TRIP_POINT_1=$((${celcius_temperatures[1]}*1000)) TRIP_POINT_2=$((${celcius_temperatures[2]}*1000)) echo $TRIP_POINT_0 > /sys/devices/virtual/thermal/thermal_zone0/trip_point_0_temp echo $TRIP_POINT_0 > /sys/devices/virtual/thermal/thermal_zone1/trip_point_0_temp echo $TRIP_POINT_0 > /sys/devices/virtual/thermal/thermal_zone2/trip_point_0_temp echo $TRIP_POINT_0 > /sys/devices/virtual/thermal/thermal_zone3/trip_point_0_temp echo $TRIP_POINT_1 > /sys/devices/virtual/thermal/thermal_zone0/trip_point_1_temp echo $TRIP_POINT_1 > /sys/devices/virtual/thermal/thermal_zone1/trip_point_1_temp echo $TRIP_POINT_1 > /sys/devices/virtual/thermal/thermal_zone2/trip_point_1_temp echo $TRIP_POINT_1 > /sys/devices/virtual/thermal/thermal_zone3/trip_point_1_temp echo $TRIP_POINT_2 > /sys/devices/virtual/thermal/thermal_zone0/trip_point_2_temp echo $TRIP_POINT_2 > /sys/devices/virtual/thermal/thermal_zone1/trip_point_2_temp echo $TRIP_POINT_2 > /sys/devices/virtual/thermal/thermal_zone2/trip_point_2_temp echo $TRIP_POINT_2 > /sys/devices/virtual/thermal/thermal_zone3/trip_point_2_temp fi