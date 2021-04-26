  1. Home
  2. Other languages
  3. Français
  4. Recalbox Général
  5. Odroid XU4 ventilateur

Odroid XU4 ventilateur

  • Titomrock21

    Bonjour,

    Un problème de ventilateur sur XU4 depuis la nouvelle MAJ 7.2
    impossible de régler la vitesse du ventilateur dans le fichier "S02fan" dans /etc/init.d

    Il semble que la commande suivante ne fonctionne pas:

    echo ${fan_spd_val} > /sys/devices/platform/pwm-fan/hwmon/hwmon0/fan_speed

    apparemment le fichier "fan_speed" n'est pas créé dans le dossier

    cdt
    Thomas

    0
  • olivierdroid92
    Global moderator
    Global moderator
    Tester

    Bonjour
    As tu regardé ce lien.
    Le XU4 fonctionne par palier fixe.
    https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/19440/scratching-fan-noise-with-6-1-1-dragonblaze-on-odroid-xu4/7
    J'installe la 7.2 pour voir

    0
  • olivierdroid92
    Global moderator
    Global moderator
    Tester

    @Titomrock21
    voici sur la 7.2 ce que contient mon S02fan

    
if test $1 = start
then

  # below 30°C, set the fan at 40%
  #    at 30°C, set the fan at 55%
  #    at 50°C, set the fan at 70%
  #    at 75°C, set the fan at 99%
  # Modif OlivierDroid92 du 16 Feb 2020 XU4
  percent_fan_speeds=(40 55 70 99)
  celcius_temperatures=(30 50 75)

  # Recalbox legacy values:
  #   percent fan speeds : 1 40 50 95  (eq. fan speed values : 2 102 127 242)
  #   celcius temperatures : 60 70 80  (eq. trip point values : 60000 70000 80000)

  # Default (hardkernel) values:
  #   percent fan speeds : 0 47 71 94  (eq. fan speed values : 0 120 180 240)
  #   celcius temperatures : 60 70 80  (eq. trip point values : 60000 70000 80000)

  # Set target fan speeds (fan speed value = percent fan speed * 255 / 100)
  fan_spd_val=""
  for i in "${percent_fan_speeds[@]}"; do
    fan_spd_val=${fan_spd_val:+$fan_spd_val }$(($i*255/100))
  done
  echo ${fan_spd_val} > /sys/devices/platform/pwm-fan/hwmon/hwmon0/fan_speed

  # Set target temperatures (trip point value = celcius temperature * 1000)
  TRIP_POINT_0=$((${celcius_temperatures[0]}*1000))
  TRIP_POINT_1=$((${celcius_temperatures[1]}*1000))
  TRIP_POINT_2=$((${celcius_temperatures[2]}*1000))

  echo $TRIP_POINT_0 > /sys/devices/virtual/thermal/thermal_zone0/trip_point_0_temp
  echo $TRIP_POINT_0 > /sys/devices/virtual/thermal/thermal_zone1/trip_point_0_temp
  echo $TRIP_POINT_0 > /sys/devices/virtual/thermal/thermal_zone2/trip_point_0_temp
  echo $TRIP_POINT_0 > /sys/devices/virtual/thermal/thermal_zone3/trip_point_0_temp

  echo $TRIP_POINT_1 > /sys/devices/virtual/thermal/thermal_zone0/trip_point_1_temp
  echo $TRIP_POINT_1 > /sys/devices/virtual/thermal/thermal_zone1/trip_point_1_temp
  echo $TRIP_POINT_1 > /sys/devices/virtual/thermal/thermal_zone2/trip_point_1_temp
  echo $TRIP_POINT_1 > /sys/devices/virtual/thermal/thermal_zone3/trip_point_1_temp

  echo $TRIP_POINT_2 > /sys/devices/virtual/thermal/thermal_zone0/trip_point_2_temp
  echo $TRIP_POINT_2 > /sys/devices/virtual/thermal/thermal_zone1/trip_point_2_temp
  echo $TRIP_POINT_2 > /sys/devices/virtual/thermal/thermal_zone2/trip_point_2_temp
  echo $TRIP_POINT_2 > /sys/devices/virtual/thermal/thermal_zone3/trip_point_2_temp

fi
    0
xu4 216 odroid 215 ventilateur 24
Log in to reply
 

Want to support us ?

211
Online

82.8k
Users

23.0k
Topics

165.4k
Posts