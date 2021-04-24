Ecran noir sur PC depuis 7.2
Bonjour,
Depuis la mise à jour 7.2, j'ai un écran noir au bout d'un moment même sans rien faire ou quasi systématiquement lors de la sortie de l'écran de veille en mode vidéo de jeux ou démo de jeux.
Je précise que le problème se pose sur 3 configurations différentes (1 version 64 bits et 2 versions 32 bits)
Merci
Bonjour,
Je penses avoir résolu mon problème.
Celui-ci vient apparemment du thème "Next Pixel" en 1080p.
J'ai essayé sans le thème et avec le thème en 720p et 480p et je n'ai plus constaté le problème.
Bonjour,
Le problème semble bien venir du thème "Next Pixel" mais toute version
