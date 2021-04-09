7.1.1. Not Verifying

I have a Pi-3 with recalbox. Got it about 2 years ago and played it many times. Haven't used it for about 1 year. I recently used it and tried to update it, but it wouldn't. After trying a few times, I discovered 7.1.1 is the newest version.

So I installed the, Raspberry Pi Imager on my Windows 10 pc.

Plugged my 32gb micro sd card into my pc and cleared it.

Then using the Raspberry Pi Imager, I chose Recalbox 7.1.1 Reloaded (pi-3) as the OS, and my 32gb sd card as the storage.

It writes 100% then every time during verification it says, "Error reading from storage. SD card may be broken".

I tried 3 times and got the same thing each time. So for the hell of it, I tried installing RetroPie using the Raspberry Pi Imager and it worked perfectly fine. So I tried Recalbox once again and once again during verification it said my SD card may be broken.

Does anyone know how to fix this?