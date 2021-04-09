7.1.1. Not Verifying
-
Jasper last edited by
I have a Pi-3 with recalbox. Got it about 2 years ago and played it many times. Haven't used it for about 1 year. I recently used it and tried to update it, but it wouldn't. After trying a few times, I discovered 7.1.1 is the newest version.
So I installed the, Raspberry Pi Imager on my Windows 10 pc.
Plugged my 32gb micro sd card into my pc and cleared it.
Then using the Raspberry Pi Imager, I chose Recalbox 7.1.1 Reloaded (pi-3) as the OS, and my 32gb sd card as the storage.
It writes 100% then every time during verification it says, "Error reading from storage. SD card may be broken".
I tried 3 times and got the same thing each time. So for the hell of it, I tried installing RetroPie using the Raspberry Pi Imager and it worked perfectly fine. So I tried Recalbox once again and once again during verification it said my SD card may be broken.
Does anyone know how to fix this?
-
Scavy Global moderator
@Jasper hello
You can normally install the compressed zip image. However if it fails, you can try do unzip it and install the uncompressed version.
If it still fail, you can try to flash your SD card with balena etcher.
Tell us you feed back, thanks.