Spiele starten plötzlich nicht mehr
Hy Leute habe recallbox 6.1 mit ner 264er sandisk
seit Gestern funktionieren die spiele nicht mehr wollte eigentlich die sprache im Arch menü (glaube das heisst so) umstellen. Zack auto neustart und vorbei ist der spass. keine Ahnung was ich machen soll.
Vielleicht werdet ihr aus der config schlau und habt einen Heissen Tipp für mich.
System Variable
You can configure your recalbox from here
To set a variable, remove the first ; on the line
------------ A - System Options -----------
Uncomment the system.power.switch you use
system.power.switch=PIN356ONOFFRESET # https://github.com/recalbox/recalbox-os/wiki/Add-a-start-stop-button-to-your-recalbox-(EN)
system.power.switch=PIN356ONOFFRESET # https://github.com/recalbox/recalbox-os/wiki/Add-a-start-stop-button-to-your-recalbox-(EN)
system.power.switch=PIN356ONOFFRESET # https://github.com/recalbox/recalbox-os/wiki/Add-a-start-stop-button-to-your-recalbox-(EN)
system.power.switch=PIN356ONOFFRESET # https://github.com/recalbox/recalbox-os/wiki/Add-a-start-stop-button-to-your-recalbox-(EN)
system.power.switch=PIN356ONOFFRESET # https://github.com/recalbox/recalbox-os/wiki/Add-a-start-stop-button-to-your-recalbox-(EN)
system.power.switch=PIN356ONOFFRESET # https://github.com/recalbox/recalbox-os/wiki/Add-a-start-stop-button-to-your-recalbox-(EN)
system.power.switch=PIN356ONOFFRESET # https://github.com/recalbox/recalbox-os/wiki/Add-a-start-stop-button-to-your-recalbox-(EN)
system.power.switch=PIN356ONOFFRESET # https://github.com/recalbox/recalbox-os/wiki/Add-a-start-stop-button-to-your-recalbox-(EN)
system.power.switch=PIN356ONOFFRESET # https://github.com/recalbox/recalbox-os/wiki/Add-a-start-stop-button-to-your-recalbox-(EN)
fbcp FrameBuffer Copy Program
For small TFT screen on GPIO and SPI
See https://github.com/recalbox/recalbox-os/wiki/Utility---Use-of-fbcp-for-small-TFT-screen-(EN) for details
Needed for Waveshare 3.2" 3.5" TFT screen, 2.8" Adafruit screen
See https://github.com/recalbox/recalbox-os/wiki/TFT-Screen-SPI-Bus-(EN)
for support and configuration details needed by /boot/config.txt
system.fbcp.enabled=0
Splash screen duration
0: Video will be played for 20 seconds (default)
-1: All the video will be played (it won't be stopped automatically)
>0 : Time before the video will be stopped (in seconds)
system.splash.length=0
Recalbox Manager (http manager)
system.manager.enabled=1
Currently, only version 2 is available
system.manager.version=2
Recalbox security
enforce security
samba password required
disable virtual gamepads
system.security.enabled=0
Recalbox API (REST)
system.api.enabled=1
Allow a specific resolution for ES only from the command : tvservice -m [MODE]
Leave commented for the default usual behaviour
;system.es.videomode=CEA 4 HDMI
EmulationStation
menu style
default -> default all options menu
none -> no menu except the game search menu
bartop -> less menu, only needed for bartops
emulationstation.menu=default
Select a system to show on boot (use rom directory name) (string)
emulationstation.selectedsystem=favorites
Show the gamelist of the first or selected system on boot (0,1)
emulationstation.bootongamelist=0
Disable system view. ES will boot and show ONLY the first or selected system (0,1)
emulationstation.hidesystemview=0
Parse Gamelists only. Show only games listed in gamelist.xml files (0,1)
emulationstation.gamelistonly=0
Force basicgameList view to be displayed, even if your game systems are scraped (0,1)
emulationstation.forcebasicgamelistview=0
Videosnaps
Delay before videosnaps start, in millisecond. Default: 2s
;emulationstation.videosnaps.delay=2000
Video loop times. 0 = no video. 1 or more = the video loops x times before fading out
;emulationstation.videosnaps.loop=1
Scrapers
ScreenScraper.fr
Force media region - if not defined, region is taken from system.language. Default: us
;scraper.screenscraper.region=eu
Force text language - if not defined, region is taken from system.language. Default: en
;scraper.screenscraper.language=fr
Choose the media to download among:
screenshot: game screenshot
title : game title screenshot
box2d : Front case
box3d : 3D rendered case
mixv1 : Recalbox special mix image V1 (default)
mixv2 : Recalbox special mix image V2
;scraper.screenscraper.media=mixv1
ScreenScraper account
;scraper.screenscraper.user=
;scraper.screenscraper.password=
Emulator special keys
default -> default all special keys
nomenu -> cannot popup the emulator menu
none -> no special keys in emulators
system.emulators.specialkeys=default
Show or hide kodi in emulationstation (0,1)
kodi.enabled=0
Start kodi at launch (0,1)
kodi.atstartup=0
set x button shortcut (0,1)
kodi.xbutton=0
Allow a specific resolution for Kodi only from the command : tvservice -m [MODE]
By default is using the default resolution of your screen
kodi.videomode=default
Kodi can wait for a network component before starting
waithost is the ip or hostname that must answer to a ping to validate the availability
waittime is the maximum time waited when kodi boots
if waitmode is required, kodi will not start if the component is not available
if waitmode is wish, kodi will start if the component is not available
if waitmode is not set or has another value, kodi will start immediately
;kodi.network.waitmode=required
;kodi.network.waittime=10
;kodi.network.waithost=192.168.0.50
Hyperion
Hyperion allows you to use an ambilight like led system on your recalbox
Use hypercon to create your configuration file, and copy it in /recalbox/share/system/configs/hyperion/hyperion.config.json
hyperion.enabled=0
------------ B - Network ------------
Set system hostname
system.hostname=RECALBOX
Activate wifi (0,1)
wifi.enabled=1
Set wifi region
More info here: https://github.com/recalbox/recalbox-os/wiki/Wifi-country-code-(EN)
wifi.region=US
Wifi SSID (string)
wifi.ssid=TP-Link_EXT2.4G
Wifi KEY (string)
after rebooting the recalbox, the "new key" is replace by a hidden value "enc:xxxxx"
you can edit the "enc:xxxxx" value to replace by a clear value, it will be updated again at the following reboot
Escape your special chars (# ; $) with a backslash : $ => $
wifi.key=Stefan2404
Wifi - static IP
if you want a static IP address, you must set all 3 values (ip, gateway, and netmask)
if any value is missing or all lines are commented out, it will fall back to the
default of DHCP
;wifi.ip=manual ip address
;wifi.gateway=new gateway
;wifi.netmask=new netmask
secondary wifi (not configurable via the user interface)
;wifi2.ssid=new ssid
;wifi2.key=new key
third wifi (not configurable via the user interface)
;wifi3.ssid=new ssid
;wifi3.key=new key
Samba share
system.samba.enabled=1
Virtual Gamepads
system.virtual-gamepads.enabled=1
SSH
system.ssh.enabled=1
------------ C - Audio ------------
Set the audio device (auto, hdmi, jack)
audio.device=auto
Set system volume (0..100)
audio.volume=100
Enable or disable system sounds in ES (0,1)
audio.bgmusic=1
-------------- D - Controllers -----------------
Enable support for standard bluetooth controllers
controllers.bluetooth.enabled=1
Enable ERTM
controllers.bluetooth.ertm=0
Please enable only one of these
-------------- D1 - PS3 Controllers ------------
##Enable PS3 controllers support
controllers.ps3.enabled=1
Choose a driver between bluez, official and shanwan
bluez -> bluez 5 + kernel drivers, support official and shanwan sisaxis
official -> sixad drivers, support official and gasia sisaxis
shanwan -> shanwan drivers, support official and shanwan sisaxis
controllers.ps3.driver=bluez
------------ D2 - GPIO Controllers ------------
GPIO Controllers
enable controllers on GPIO with mk_arcarde_joystick_rpi (0,1)
controllers.gpio.enabled=0
mk_gpio arguments, map=1 for one controller, map=1,2 for 2 (map=1,map=1,2)
controllers.gpio.args=map=1,2
Custom mk_gpio arguments,
map=5 gpio1=Y-,Y+,X-,X+,start,select,a,b,tr,y,x,tl,hk for one controller,
map=5 gpio1=pin1,pin2,pin3,.....,pin12,pin13
map=5,6 gpio1=Y-,Y+,X-,X+,start,select,a,b,tr,y,x,tl,hk gpio2=Y-,Y+,X-,X+,start,select,a,b,tr,y,x,tl,hk for 2 (map=5,map=5,6)
map=5,6 gpio1=gpiox,gpioy,gpioz,.....,gpiou,gpiov gpio2=gpiox,gpioy,gpioz,.....,gpiou,gpiov
where gpiox,gpioy,gpioz ... are NOT pin numbers on the connector, BUT location gpio numbered as in
https://www.raspberrypi-spy.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2012/06/Raspberry-Pi-GPIO-Layout-Model-B-Plus-rotated-2700x900.png
Set pin to -1 to disable it
controllers.gpio.args=map=5,6 gpio=4,17,27,22,10,9,25,24,23,18,15,14,2 gpio2=11,5,6,13,19,26,21,20,16,12,7,8,3
MCP configuration : GPIO and MCP can be used together. You can mix them.
map=0x20,0x21 for 2 mcp23017 on i2c bus
#controllers.gpio.args=map=0x20,0x21,5,6 gpio=4,17,27,22,10,9,25,24,23,18,15,14,-1 gpio2=11,5,6,13,19,26,21,20,16,12,7,8,-1
------------ D3 - Steam Controllers ------------
Enable steam controller service
controllers.steam.enabled=0
DB9 Controllers
Enable DB9 drivers for atari, megadrive, amiga controllers (0,1)
controllers.db9.enabled=0
db9 arguments
controllers.db9.args=map=1
Gamecon controllers
Enable gamecon controllers, for nes, snes, psx (0,1)
controllers.gamecon.enabled=0
gamecon_args
controllers.gamecon.args=map=1
XGaming's XArcade Tankstik and other compatible devices
controllers.xarcade.enabled=1
------------ F - Language and keyboard ------------
Set the language of the system (fr_FR,en_US,en_GB,de_DE,pt_BR,es_ES,it_IT,eu_ES,tr_TR,zh_CN)
system.language=de_DE
set the keyboard layout (fr,en,de,us,es)
system.kblayout=de
Set you local time
Select your timezone from : ls /usr/share/zoneinfo/ (string)
;system.timezone=Europe/Paris
------------ G - UPDATES ------------
Automatically check for updates at start (0,1)
updates.enabled=1
Update type : default to stable
updates.type=stable
------------ H - HERE IT IS - GLOBAL EMULATOR CONFIGURATION ------------
The global value will be used for all emulators, except if the value
is redefined in the emulator
Set game resolution for emulators
select your mode from the command : tvservice -m [MODE]
CEA 5 HDMI : 1920x1080 @ 60Hz 16:9, clock:74MHz interlaced
CEA 4 HDMI : 1280x720 @ 60Hz 16:9, clock:74MHz progressive
use 'default' for using the default resolution
use 'auto' : switches to CEA 4 HDMI if supported, else keep the current resolution
(string)
global.videomode=CEA 4 HDMI
Shader set
Automatically select shaders for all systems
## (none, retro, scanlines)
global.shaderset=none
Once enabled, your screen will be cropped, and you will have a pixel perfect image (0,1)
global.integerscale=0
Set gpslp shader for all emulators (prefer shadersets above). Absolute path (string)
global.shaders=
Set ratio for all emulators (auto,4/3,16/9,16/10,custom)
global.ratio=auto
Set smooth for all emulators (0,1)
global.smooth=1
Set rewind for all emulators (0,1)
global.rewind=1
Set autosave/load savestate for all emulators (0,1)
global.autosave=0
Enable retroarchievements (0,1)
Set your www.retroachievements.org username/password
Escape your special chars (# ; $) with a backslash : $ => $
global.retroachievements=0
global.retroachievements.hardcore=0
global.retroachievements.username=
global.retroachievements.password=
Set retroarch input driver (auto, udev, sdl2)
If you don't have issues with your controllers, let auto
global.inputdriver=auto
If you do not want recalboxOS to generate the configuration for all emulators (string)
;global.configfile=/path/to/my/configfile.cfg
Demo screensaver parameters
Set the system list from which ES will run random games.
Empty list or unexisting key means all available systems
global.demo.systemlist=atari2600,atari5200,atari7800,fba_libretro,fds,gamegear,gba,lynx,mame,mastersystem,megadrive,neogeo,nes,ngpc,o2em,pcengine,sega32x,sg1000,snes
Default demo game sessions last 90s. Change this value if you want shorter or longer sessions
;global.demo.duration=90
Default game info screen duration lasts 6s. Change this value if you want shorter or longer info screens.
;global.demo.infoscreenduration=6
Retroarch AI Translation service
Comment out or set to 0 the following key if you don't want the AI service
global.translate=1
Set the source and the target languages.
Allowed language list: EN, ES, FR, IT, DE, JP, NL, CS, DA, SV, HR, KO, ZH_CN, ZH_TW, CA, BG, BN, EU, AZ, AR, SQ,
AF, EO, ET, TL, FI, GL, KA, EL, GU, HT, IW, HI, HU, IS, ID, GA, KN, LA, LV, LT, MK, MS,
MT, NO, FA, PL, PT, RO, RU, SR, SK, SL, SW, TA, TE, TH, TR, UK, UR, VI, CY, YI
Setting the translate.from key to a specified language may speed up or give more accurate results
If translate.to key is commented, the default value is extracted from system.language or, if system.language is
undefined, set to auto (=EN).
global.translate.from=auto
global.translate.to=auto
zTranslate API Key
go to https://ztranslate.net and create an account.
validate your account, then log in and go to the settngs page
Look for the API Key at the bottom of the page, then uncomment the following key and paste your API Key:
;global.translate.apikey=YOUR_API_KEY_HERE
Other translation service
If you want to use another translation service or a custom API call, use this key to
specify the url to call. If the key is not empty, it is used instead of zTranslation's API Key
;global.translate.url=
Arcade metasystem
Activate the Arcade metasystem to group all games from piFBA, FBN (libretro), MAME and optionally Neogeo
into a single "Arcade" system.
;global.arcade=1
You may want to specify its position in the system list. (Default: 0)
Negatives values may be used to tart from the end (-1 = last position)
;global.arcade.position=0
Include NeoGeo or not (default: 1)
;global.arcade.includeneogeo=1
Hide included system or leave them in the system list (default: 1)
;global.arcade.hideoriginals=1
------------ I - EMULATORS CHOICES -----------
You can override the global configurations here
Here is the snes example
;snes.videomode=CEA 4 HDMI
snes.core=snes9x2010
;snes.shaders=/recalbox/share/shaders/shaders_glsl/mysnesshader.gplsp
;snes.ratio=16/9
;snes.smooth=0
;snes.rewind=1
;snes.autosave=0
;snes.emulator=libretro
;snes.integerscale=0
If you do not want recalboxOS to generate the configuration for the emulator:
;snes.configfile=/path/to/my/configfile.cfg
Default cores for RPi3
snes.core=snes9x2010
NeoGeo emulator
You can use pifba or a libretro core (fba2x,libretro)
neogeo.emulator=libretro
If you set libretro as neogeo.emulator, the line below sets the retroarch core (fbneo, mame2000)
neogeo.core=fbneo
N64 emulator is configured to display a screen with a 640x480 resolution (native n64 resolution)
So you must use one of these video modes (DMT 4 HDMI,CEA 1 HDMI).
If your screen is not compatible with one of these video modes, please check the recalbox's wiki.
n64.videomode=DMT 4 HDMI
If you are using a CRT screen, please change the setting above with this one :
n64.videomode=default
Dreamcast emulator
Like N64, such a CPU intensive emulator needs a small resolution
Consider DMT 4 HDMI (640480) or DMT 9 HDMI (800600). If you have a black screen on dreamcast, try DMT 9 HDMI here
dreamcast.videomode=DMT 4 HDMI
Demo screensaver parameters
Include or exclude a particular system from the demo screensaver
You may change the global.demo.systemlist key or include/exclude every single system
;snes.demo.include=0
Set the session duration for a particular system
;snes.demo.duration=90
------------ J - NETPLAY PARAMETERS -----------
All these values are handled by Recalbox itself
global.netplay=1
global.netplay.nickname=PAINT
global.netplay.port=55435
global.netplay.relay=
global.netplay.systems=fba_libretro,mame,mastersystem,megadrive,neogeo,nes,pcengine,sega32x,sg1000,snes,supergrafx
global.netplay.lobby=http://lobby.libretro.com/list/
Configurations generated by Recalbox
gba.core=mgba
mame.core=mame2003
nes.core=fceunext
fds.flatfolder=0
fds.sort=0
amiga1200.flatfolder=0
amiga1200.sort=0
c64.flatfolder=0
c64.sort=0
gw.flatfolder=0
gw.sort=0
mame.flatfolder=0
mame.sort=0
global.quitpresstwice=1
snes.flatfolder=0
snes.sort=0
psx.flatfolder=1
psx.sort=0
mastersystem.flatfolder=0
mastersystem.sort=0
nes.flatfolder=0
nes.sort=0
sega32x.flatfolder=1
sega32x.sort=0
atari5200.flatfolder=0
atari5200.sort=0
atarist.flatfolder=0
atarist.sort=0
zxspectrum.flatfolder=0
zxspectrum.sort=0
intellivision.flatfolder=0
intellivision.sort=0
n64.flatfolder=0
n64.sort=0
amstradcpc.flatfolder=0
amstradcpc.sort=0
virtualboy.flatfolder=0
virtualboy.sort=0
prboom.flatfolder=0
prboom.sort=0
gba.flatfolder=1
gba.sort=0
apple2.flatfolder=0
apple2.sort=0
psp.flatfolder=0
psp.sort=0
cavestory.flatfolder=0
cavestory.sort=0
megadrive.flatfolder=0
megadrive.sort=0
imageviewer.flatfolder=0
imageviewer.sort=0
favorites.sort=0
mfg Paint
OK habe jetzt noch paar tests gemacht
paar systeme funktionieren aber keines hat das retroarch menü. kann es sein das egal wie ich das kaputt gemacht habe ?! kann ich da irgendwie zugreifen ohne ein spiel zu starten??
mfg Paint