Spiele starten plötzlich nicht mehr

  • Paint

    Hy Leute habe recallbox 6.1 mit ner 264er sandisk

    seit Gestern funktionieren die spiele nicht mehr wollte eigentlich die sprache im Arch menü (glaube das heisst so) umstellen. Zack auto neustart und vorbei ist der spass. keine Ahnung was ich machen soll.

    Vielleicht werdet ihr aus der config schlau und habt einen Heissen Tipp für mich.

    System Variable

    You can configure your recalbox from here

    To set a variable, remove the first ; on the line

    ------------ A - System Options -----------

    Uncomment the system.power.switch you use

    system.power.switch=PIN356ONOFFRESET # https://github.com/recalbox/recalbox-os/wiki/Add-a-start-stop-button-to-your-recalbox-(EN)
    system.power.switch=PIN356ONOFFRESET # https://github.com/recalbox/recalbox-os/wiki/Add-a-start-stop-button-to-your-recalbox-(EN)
    system.power.switch=PIN356ONOFFRESET # https://github.com/recalbox/recalbox-os/wiki/Add-a-start-stop-button-to-your-recalbox-(EN)
    system.power.switch=PIN356ONOFFRESET # https://github.com/recalbox/recalbox-os/wiki/Add-a-start-stop-button-to-your-recalbox-(EN)
    system.power.switch=PIN356ONOFFRESET # https://github.com/recalbox/recalbox-os/wiki/Add-a-start-stop-button-to-your-recalbox-(EN)
    system.power.switch=PIN356ONOFFRESET # https://github.com/recalbox/recalbox-os/wiki/Add-a-start-stop-button-to-your-recalbox-(EN)
    system.power.switch=PIN356ONOFFRESET # https://github.com/recalbox/recalbox-os/wiki/Add-a-start-stop-button-to-your-recalbox-(EN)
    system.power.switch=PIN356ONOFFRESET # https://github.com/recalbox/recalbox-os/wiki/Add-a-start-stop-button-to-your-recalbox-(EN)
    system.power.switch=PIN356ONOFFRESET # https://github.com/recalbox/recalbox-os/wiki/Add-a-start-stop-button-to-your-recalbox-(EN)

    fbcp FrameBuffer Copy Program

    For small TFT screen on GPIO and SPI

    See https://github.com/recalbox/recalbox-os/wiki/Utility---Use-of-fbcp-for-small-TFT-screen-(EN) for details

    Needed for Waveshare 3.2" 3.5" TFT screen, 2.8" Adafruit screen

    See https://github.com/recalbox/recalbox-os/wiki/TFT-Screen-SPI-Bus-(EN)

    for support and configuration details needed by /boot/config.txt

    system.fbcp.enabled=0

    Splash screen duration

    0: Video will be played for 20 seconds (default)

    -1: All the video will be played (it won't be stopped automatically)

    >0 : Time before the video will be stopped (in seconds)

    system.splash.length=0

    Recalbox Manager (http manager)

    system.manager.enabled=1

    Currently, only version 2 is available

    system.manager.version=2

    Recalbox security

    enforce security

    samba password required

    disable virtual gamepads

    system.security.enabled=0

    Recalbox API (REST)

    system.api.enabled=1

    Allow a specific resolution for ES only from the command : tvservice -m [MODE]

    Leave commented for the default usual behaviour

    ;system.es.videomode=CEA 4 HDMI

    EmulationStation

    menu style

    default -> default all options menu

    none -> no menu except the game search menu

    bartop -> less menu, only needed for bartops

    emulationstation.menu=default

    Select a system to show on boot (use rom directory name) (string)

    emulationstation.selectedsystem=favorites

    Show the gamelist of the first or selected system on boot (0,1)

    emulationstation.bootongamelist=0

    Disable system view. ES will boot and show ONLY the first or selected system (0,1)

    emulationstation.hidesystemview=0

    Parse Gamelists only. Show only games listed in gamelist.xml files (0,1)

    emulationstation.gamelistonly=0

    Force basicgameList view to be displayed, even if your game systems are scraped (0,1)

    emulationstation.forcebasicgamelistview=0

    Videosnaps

    Delay before videosnaps start, in millisecond. Default: 2s

    ;emulationstation.videosnaps.delay=2000

    Video loop times. 0 = no video. 1 or more = the video loops x times before fading out

    ;emulationstation.videosnaps.loop=1

    Scrapers

    ScreenScraper.fr

    Force media region - if not defined, region is taken from system.language. Default: us

    ;scraper.screenscraper.region=eu

    Force text language - if not defined, region is taken from system.language. Default: en

    ;scraper.screenscraper.language=fr

    Choose the media to download among:

    screenshot: game screenshot

    title : game title screenshot

    box2d : Front case

    box3d : 3D rendered case

    mixv1 : Recalbox special mix image V1 (default)

    mixv2 : Recalbox special mix image V2

    ;scraper.screenscraper.media=mixv1

    ScreenScraper account

    ;scraper.screenscraper.user=
    ;scraper.screenscraper.password=

    Emulator special keys

    default -> default all special keys

    nomenu -> cannot popup the emulator menu

    none -> no special keys in emulators

    system.emulators.specialkeys=default

    Show or hide kodi in emulationstation (0,1)

    kodi.enabled=0

    Start kodi at launch (0,1)

    kodi.atstartup=0

    set x button shortcut (0,1)

    kodi.xbutton=0

    Allow a specific resolution for Kodi only from the command : tvservice -m [MODE]

    By default is using the default resolution of your screen

    kodi.videomode=default

    Kodi can wait for a network component before starting

    waithost is the ip or hostname that must answer to a ping to validate the availability

    waittime is the maximum time waited when kodi boots

    if waitmode is required, kodi will not start if the component is not available

    if waitmode is wish, kodi will start if the component is not available

    if waitmode is not set or has another value, kodi will start immediately

    ;kodi.network.waitmode=required
    ;kodi.network.waittime=10
    ;kodi.network.waithost=192.168.0.50

    Hyperion

    Hyperion allows you to use an ambilight like led system on your recalbox

    Use hypercon to create your configuration file, and copy it in /recalbox/share/system/configs/hyperion/hyperion.config.json

    hyperion.enabled=0

    ------------ B - Network ------------

    Set system hostname

    system.hostname=RECALBOX

    Activate wifi (0,1)

    wifi.enabled=1

    Set wifi region

    More info here: https://github.com/recalbox/recalbox-os/wiki/Wifi-country-code-(EN)

    wifi.region=US

    Wifi SSID (string)

    wifi.ssid=TP-Link_EXT2.4G

    Wifi KEY (string)

    after rebooting the recalbox, the "new key" is replace by a hidden value "enc:xxxxx"

    you can edit the "enc:xxxxx" value to replace by a clear value, it will be updated again at the following reboot

    Escape your special chars (# ; $) with a backslash : $ => $

    wifi.key=Stefan2404

    Wifi - static IP

    if you want a static IP address, you must set all 3 values (ip, gateway, and netmask)

    if any value is missing or all lines are commented out, it will fall back to the

    default of DHCP

    ;wifi.ip=manual ip address
    ;wifi.gateway=new gateway
    ;wifi.netmask=new netmask

    secondary wifi (not configurable via the user interface)

    ;wifi2.ssid=new ssid
    ;wifi2.key=new key

    third wifi (not configurable via the user interface)

    ;wifi3.ssid=new ssid
    ;wifi3.key=new key

    Samba share

    system.samba.enabled=1

    Virtual Gamepads

    system.virtual-gamepads.enabled=1

    SSH

    system.ssh.enabled=1

    ------------ C - Audio ------------

    Set the audio device (auto, hdmi, jack)

    audio.device=auto

    Set system volume (0..100)

    audio.volume=100

    Enable or disable system sounds in ES (0,1)

    audio.bgmusic=1

    -------------- D - Controllers -----------------

    Enable support for standard bluetooth controllers

    controllers.bluetooth.enabled=1

    Enable ERTM

    controllers.bluetooth.ertm=0

    Please enable only one of these

    -------------- D1 - PS3 Controllers ------------

    ##Enable PS3 controllers support
    controllers.ps3.enabled=1

    Choose a driver between bluez, official and shanwan

    bluez -> bluez 5 + kernel drivers, support official and shanwan sisaxis

    official -> sixad drivers, support official and gasia sisaxis

    shanwan -> shanwan drivers, support official and shanwan sisaxis

    controllers.ps3.driver=bluez

    ------------ D2 - GPIO Controllers ------------

    GPIO Controllers

    enable controllers on GPIO with mk_arcarde_joystick_rpi (0,1)

    controllers.gpio.enabled=0

    mk_gpio arguments, map=1 for one controller, map=1,2 for 2 (map=1,map=1,2)

    controllers.gpio.args=map=1,2

    Custom mk_gpio arguments,

    map=5 gpio1=Y-,Y+,X-,X+,start,select,a,b,tr,y,x,tl,hk for one controller,

    map=5 gpio1=pin1,pin2,pin3,.....,pin12,pin13

    map=5,6 gpio1=Y-,Y+,X-,X+,start,select,a,b,tr,y,x,tl,hk gpio2=Y-,Y+,X-,X+,start,select,a,b,tr,y,x,tl,hk for 2 (map=5,map=5,6)

    map=5,6 gpio1=gpiox,gpioy,gpioz,.....,gpiou,gpiov gpio2=gpiox,gpioy,gpioz,.....,gpiou,gpiov

    where gpiox,gpioy,gpioz ... are NOT pin numbers on the connector, BUT location gpio numbered as in

    https://www.raspberrypi-spy.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2012/06/Raspberry-Pi-GPIO-Layout-Model-B-Plus-rotated-2700x900.png

    Set pin to -1 to disable it

    controllers.gpio.args=map=5,6 gpio=4,17,27,22,10,9,25,24,23,18,15,14,2 gpio2=11,5,6,13,19,26,21,20,16,12,7,8,3

    MCP configuration : GPIO and MCP can be used together. You can mix them.

    map=0x20,0x21 for 2 mcp23017 on i2c bus

    #controllers.gpio.args=map=0x20,0x21,5,6 gpio=4,17,27,22,10,9,25,24,23,18,15,14,-1 gpio2=11,5,6,13,19,26,21,20,16,12,7,8,-1

    ------------ D3 - Steam Controllers ------------

    Enable steam controller service

    controllers.steam.enabled=0

    DB9 Controllers

    Enable DB9 drivers for atari, megadrive, amiga controllers (0,1)

    controllers.db9.enabled=0

    db9 arguments

    controllers.db9.args=map=1

    Gamecon controllers

    Enable gamecon controllers, for nes, snes, psx (0,1)

    controllers.gamecon.enabled=0

    gamecon_args

    controllers.gamecon.args=map=1

    XGaming's XArcade Tankstik and other compatible devices

    controllers.xarcade.enabled=1

    ------------ F - Language and keyboard ------------

    Set the language of the system (fr_FR,en_US,en_GB,de_DE,pt_BR,es_ES,it_IT,eu_ES,tr_TR,zh_CN)

    system.language=de_DE

    set the keyboard layout (fr,en,de,us,es)

    system.kblayout=de

    Set you local time

    Select your timezone from : ls /usr/share/zoneinfo/ (string)

    ;system.timezone=Europe/Paris

    ------------ G - UPDATES ------------

    Automatically check for updates at start (0,1)

    updates.enabled=1

    Update type : default to stable

    updates.type=stable

    ------------ H - HERE IT IS - GLOBAL EMULATOR CONFIGURATION ------------

    The global value will be used for all emulators, except if the value

    is redefined in the emulator

    Set game resolution for emulators

    select your mode from the command : tvservice -m [MODE]

    CEA 5 HDMI : 1920x1080 @ 60Hz 16:9, clock:74MHz interlaced

    CEA 4 HDMI : 1280x720 @ 60Hz 16:9, clock:74MHz progressive

    use 'default' for using the default resolution

    use 'auto' : switches to CEA 4 HDMI if supported, else keep the current resolution

    (string)

    global.videomode=CEA 4 HDMI

    Shader set

    Automatically select shaders for all systems

    ## (none, retro, scanlines)
    global.shaderset=none

    Once enabled, your screen will be cropped, and you will have a pixel perfect image (0,1)

    global.integerscale=0

    Set gpslp shader for all emulators (prefer shadersets above). Absolute path (string)

    global.shaders=

    Set ratio for all emulators (auto,4/3,16/9,16/10,custom)

    global.ratio=auto

    Set smooth for all emulators (0,1)

    global.smooth=1

    Set rewind for all emulators (0,1)

    global.rewind=1

    Set autosave/load savestate for all emulators (0,1)

    global.autosave=0

    Enable retroarchievements (0,1)

    Set your www.retroachievements.org username/password

    Escape your special chars (# ; $) with a backslash : $ => $

    global.retroachievements=0
    global.retroachievements.hardcore=0
    global.retroachievements.username=
    global.retroachievements.password=

    Set retroarch input driver (auto, udev, sdl2)

    If you don't have issues with your controllers, let auto

    global.inputdriver=auto

    If you do not want recalboxOS to generate the configuration for all emulators (string)

    ;global.configfile=/path/to/my/configfile.cfg

    Demo screensaver parameters

    Set the system list from which ES will run random games.

    Empty list or unexisting key means all available systems

    global.demo.systemlist=atari2600,atari5200,atari7800,fba_libretro,fds,gamegear,gba,lynx,mame,mastersystem,megadrive,neogeo,nes,ngpc,o2em,pcengine,sega32x,sg1000,snes

    Default demo game sessions last 90s. Change this value if you want shorter or longer sessions

    ;global.demo.duration=90

    Default game info screen duration lasts 6s. Change this value if you want shorter or longer info screens.

    ;global.demo.infoscreenduration=6

    Retroarch AI Translation service

    Comment out or set to 0 the following key if you don't want the AI service

    global.translate=1

    Set the source and the target languages.

    Allowed language list: EN, ES, FR, IT, DE, JP, NL, CS, DA, SV, HR, KO, ZH_CN, ZH_TW, CA, BG, BN, EU, AZ, AR, SQ,

    AF, EO, ET, TL, FI, GL, KA, EL, GU, HT, IW, HI, HU, IS, ID, GA, KN, LA, LV, LT, MK, MS,

    MT, NO, FA, PL, PT, RO, RU, SR, SK, SL, SW, TA, TE, TH, TR, UK, UR, VI, CY, YI

    Setting the translate.from key to a specified language may speed up or give more accurate results

    If translate.to key is commented, the default value is extracted from system.language or, if system.language is

    undefined, set to auto (=EN).

    global.translate.from=auto
    global.translate.to=auto

    zTranslate API Key

    go to https://ztranslate.net and create an account.

    validate your account, then log in and go to the settngs page

    Look for the API Key at the bottom of the page, then uncomment the following key and paste your API Key:

    ;global.translate.apikey=YOUR_API_KEY_HERE

    Other translation service

    If you want to use another translation service or a custom API call, use this key to

    specify the url to call. If the key is not empty, it is used instead of zTranslation's API Key

    ;global.translate.url=

    Arcade metasystem

    Activate the Arcade metasystem to group all games from piFBA, FBN (libretro), MAME and optionally Neogeo

    into a single "Arcade" system.

    ;global.arcade=1

    You may want to specify its position in the system list. (Default: 0)

    Negatives values may be used to tart from the end (-1 = last position)

    ;global.arcade.position=0

    Include NeoGeo or not (default: 1)

    ;global.arcade.includeneogeo=1

    Hide included system or leave them in the system list (default: 1)

    ;global.arcade.hideoriginals=1

    ------------ I - EMULATORS CHOICES -----------

    You can override the global configurations here

    Here is the snes example

    ;snes.videomode=CEA 4 HDMI
    snes.core=snes9x2010
    ;snes.shaders=/recalbox/share/shaders/shaders_glsl/mysnesshader.gplsp
    ;snes.ratio=16/9
    ;snes.smooth=0
    ;snes.rewind=1
    ;snes.autosave=0
    ;snes.emulator=libretro
    ;snes.integerscale=0

    If you do not want recalboxOS to generate the configuration for the emulator:

    ;snes.configfile=/path/to/my/configfile.cfg

    Default cores for RPi3

    snes.core=snes9x2010

    NeoGeo emulator

    You can use pifba or a libretro core (fba2x,libretro)

    neogeo.emulator=libretro

    If you set libretro as neogeo.emulator, the line below sets the retroarch core (fbneo, mame2000)

    neogeo.core=fbneo

    N64 emulator is configured to display a screen with a 640x480 resolution (native n64 resolution)

    So you must use one of these video modes (DMT 4 HDMI,CEA 1 HDMI).

    If your screen is not compatible with one of these video modes, please check the recalbox's wiki.

    n64.videomode=DMT 4 HDMI

    If you are using a CRT screen, please change the setting above with this one :

    n64.videomode=default

    Dreamcast emulator

    Like N64, such a CPU intensive emulator needs a small resolution

    Consider DMT 4 HDMI (640480) or DMT 9 HDMI (800600). If you have a black screen on dreamcast, try DMT 9 HDMI here

    dreamcast.videomode=DMT 4 HDMI

    Demo screensaver parameters

    Include or exclude a particular system from the demo screensaver

    You may change the global.demo.systemlist key or include/exclude every single system

    ;snes.demo.include=0

    Set the session duration for a particular system

    ;snes.demo.duration=90

    ------------ J - NETPLAY PARAMETERS -----------

    All these values are handled by Recalbox itself

    global.netplay=1
    global.netplay.nickname=PAINT
    global.netplay.port=55435
    global.netplay.relay=
    global.netplay.systems=fba_libretro,mame,mastersystem,megadrive,neogeo,nes,pcengine,sega32x,sg1000,snes,supergrafx
    global.netplay.lobby=http://lobby.libretro.com/list/

    Configurations generated by Recalbox

    gba.core=mgba
    mame.core=mame2003
    nes.core=fceunext
    fds.flatfolder=0
    fds.sort=0
    amiga1200.flatfolder=0
    amiga1200.sort=0
    c64.flatfolder=0
    c64.sort=0
    gw.flatfolder=0
    gw.sort=0
    mame.flatfolder=0
    mame.sort=0
    global.quitpresstwice=1
    snes.flatfolder=0
    snes.sort=0
    psx.flatfolder=1
    psx.sort=0
    mastersystem.flatfolder=0
    mastersystem.sort=0
    nes.flatfolder=0
    nes.sort=0
    sega32x.flatfolder=1
    sega32x.sort=0
    atari5200.flatfolder=0
    atari5200.sort=0
    atarist.flatfolder=0
    atarist.sort=0
    zxspectrum.flatfolder=0
    zxspectrum.sort=0
    intellivision.flatfolder=0
    intellivision.sort=0
    n64.flatfolder=0
    n64.sort=0
    amstradcpc.flatfolder=0
    amstradcpc.sort=0
    virtualboy.flatfolder=0
    virtualboy.sort=0
    prboom.flatfolder=0
    prboom.sort=0
    gba.flatfolder=1
    gba.sort=0
    apple2.flatfolder=0
    apple2.sort=0
    psp.flatfolder=0
    psp.sort=0
    cavestory.flatfolder=0
    cavestory.sort=0
    megadrive.flatfolder=0
    megadrive.sort=0
    imageviewer.flatfolder=0
    imageviewer.sort=0
    favorites.sort=0

    mfg Paint

    0
  • Paint

    OK habe jetzt noch paar tests gemacht

    paar systeme funktionieren aber keines hat das retroarch menü. kann es sein das egal wie ich das kaputt gemacht habe ?! kann ich da irgendwie zugreifen ohne ein spiel zu starten??

    mfg Paint

    0
