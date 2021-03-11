megadrive roms/ Micro Machines Turbo Tournament 96 (Europe) (v1.1) (J-Cart).zip
Hi beautiful people! So I get a black screen when running MMTT96 on my recalbox all the other game works fine except this one I tried to follow the documentation with no success. I tried the game on a different microSDcard were I run Retropie and it works but not on Recalbox why? theres gotta be a solution for this can someone with more experience and knowledge explain or help me.
Recalbox 7.1.1 - Reloaded (Pi 4/Pi 400)
Released: 2020-11-29
Zing Global moderator Translator
@safe1801 Change the Emulator/Core to Libretro GenesisPlusGX.