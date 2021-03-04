Support rumble avec 8bitdo SF30 Pro en blutooth
Bonjour,
J'utilise RB 7.1.1 sur RPi4.
J'essaie de faire fonctionner la vibration manette de ma 8bitdo SF30 Pro avec libretro_mupen64plus en bluetooth.
Je sais que le core supporte la vibration, ça fonctionne avec la SF30 Pro en mode Xinput connectée par câble USB. Mais je préférerai que ça fonctionne en blutooth (intégré au RPi4). Avez-vous une idée ?
J'ai testé les modes Dinput et Xinput en filaire et en blutooth. Je récapitule:
Dinput Filaire
Marche pas
# dmesg [ 3573.407324] usb 1-1.1: new full-speed USB device number 13 using xhci_hcd [ 3573.544373] usb 1-1.1: New USB device found, idVendor=2dc8, idProduct=6000, bcdDevice= 0.01 [ 3573.544390] usb 1-1.1: New USB device strings: Mfr=1, Product=2, SerialNumber=3 [ 3573.544399] usb 1-1.1: Product: 8Bitdo SF30 Pro [ 3573.544406] usb 1-1.1: Manufacturer: 8Bitdo SF30 Pro [ 3573.544413] usb 1-1.1: SerialNumber: SF30 Pro [ 3573.552920] input: 8Bitdo SF30 Pro 8Bitdo SF30 Pro as /devices/platform/scb/fd500000.pcie/pci0000:00/0000:00:00.0/0000:01:00.0/usb1/1-1/1-1.1/1-1.1:1.0/0003:2DC8:6000.000C/input/input17 [ 3573.553203] hid-generic 0003:2DC8:6000.000C: input,hidraw2: USB HID v1.11 Gamepad [8Bitdo SF30 Pro 8Bitdo SF30 Pro] on usb-0000:01:00.0-1.1/input0
Dinput BT
Marche pas.
# dmesg [ 4088.628516] hid-generic 0005:2DC8:6100.000E: unknown main item tag 0x0 [ 4088.628692] input: 8Bitdo SF30 Pro as /devices/platform/soc/fe201000.serial/tty/ttyAMA0/hci0/hci0:11/0005:2DC8:6100.000E/input/input20 [ 4088.628969] hid-generic 0005:2DC8:6100.000E: input,hidraw2: BLUETOOTH HID v1.00 Gamepad [8Bitdo SF30 Pro] on b8:27:eb:47:a7:76
Xinput Filaire
Ça vibre !
RB affiche la notification "Xbox 360 Controller a été branché".
# dmesg [ 3280.501743] usb 1-1.1: new full-speed USB device number 12 using xhci_hcd [ 3280.504166] hid-generic 0005:045E:02E0.000A: unknown main item tag 0x0 [ 3280.504510] input: 8Bitdo SF30 Pro as /devices/platform/soc/fe201000.serial/tty/ttyAMA0/hci0/hci0:11/0005:045E:02E0.000A/input/input14 [ 3280.505155] hid-generic 0005:045E:02E0.000A: input,hidraw2: BLUETOOTH HID v9.03 Gamepad [8Bitdo SF30 Pro] on b8:27:eb:47:a7:76 [ 3280.650241] usb 1-1.1: New USB device found, idVendor=045e, idProduct=028e, bcdDevice= 1.14 [ 3280.650251] usb 1-1.1: New USB device strings: Mfr=1, Product=2, SerialNumber=3 [ 3280.650258] usb 1-1.1: Product: Controller [ 3280.650264] usb 1-1.1: Manufacturer: 8Bitdo SF30 Pro [ 3280.650270] usb 1-1.1: SerialNumber: 157F8F8 [ 3280.655027] input: Microsoft X-Box 360 pad as /devices/platform/scb/fd500000.pcie/pci0000:00/0000:00:00.0/0000:01:00.0/usb1/1-1/1-1.1/1-1.1:1.0/input/input15
Xinput BT
Marche pas.
RB affiche la notification "Xbox One S Controller a été branché"
# dmesg [ 3493.590220] hid-generic 0005:045E:02E0.000B: unknown main item tag 0x0 [ 3493.590528] input: 8Bitdo SF30 Pro as /devices/platform/soc/fe201000.serial/tty/ttyAMA0/hci0/hci0:14/0005:045E:02E0.000B/input/input16 [ 3493.590787] hid-generic 0005:045E:02E0.000B: input,hidraw2: BLUETOOTH HID v9.03 Gamepad [8Bitdo SF30 Pro] on b8:27:eb:47:a7:76