Flydigi Apex (Bluetooth) Controller w/Pi 4

Hi!

Brand new to all this. Just put together my Pi 4 and flashed the latest version of Recalbox.

I also just got a Flydigi Apex (Android) Bluetooth controller. For the life of me I can’t seem to get it working.

My wired controller works just fine. And Recalbox knows that there are two controllers connected (my wired and the Apex).

But no matter what I do none of the Apex’s buttons work and I can’t configure it.

Anyone successfully using one of these with a Pi 4? Is there something I’m missing?

Thanks for any help!!!