Black and white Tv's
Hi, is there a way to get the sinclair emulator to run in black and white mode?
I've setup recalbox x86 in a netbook and want to run spectrum games on monochrome.
Thanks
@ajbmorais I think the best option is to use shaders, there are several that come in Recalbox and you can test it, just go to the main menu, game options, shaders.
If you want, you can download new Shaders from the internet, I believe the "grayAverage" shader is what you are looking for:
https://github.com/aybe/RetroArch-shaders
See if this helps: