Issue when connecting an usb joystick

  • nabjaf

    Hello,

    I'm building my bartop with a Pi4 and last release of recalbox.
    Testing it on the screen with a keyboard is OK. Everything is working well.
    Games are launching fine.
    But when I connect the joystick, then after trying to launch any game I have a black screen with undervoltage detected and the game is not launching saying it's probably a bios error.

    Can you help ?

    Thanks!

    0
  • nabjaf

    Hi,
    I saw the problem.
    It's having the keybozrd + the joysting that creates the issue.
    Removing keybord is OK to solve
    Thanks

    0
