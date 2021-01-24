Issue when connecting an usb joystick
nabjaf
Hello,
I'm building my bartop with a Pi4 and last release of recalbox.
Testing it on the screen with a keyboard is OK. Everything is working well.
Games are launching fine.
But when I connect the joystick, then after trying to launch any game I have a black screen with undervoltage detected and the game is not launching saying it's probably a bios error.
Can you help ?
Thanks!
nabjaf
Hi,
I saw the problem.
It's having the keybozrd + the joysting that creates the issue.
Removing keybord is OK to solve
Thanks