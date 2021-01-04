GPi - Recalbox 7.1.1 & PCSX_ReARMed Crashing

Hi everyone,

I am getting closer to getting my GPi setup to where I want it to be. I have been trying to get the PCSX_ReARMed core working and it crashes with every game I have tested (e.g. Rampage World Tour (US) and Wheel of Fortune (US)). I have made sure the bioses passed the MD5 check and in the right folders, so there's that.

I just don't understand why it's hard crashing. As for lr-PCSX-ReARMed, it works but as noted by others it's not quite as fast as the standalone version. So with that in mind, can someone please help with this?

I would really appreciate it.