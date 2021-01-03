Blank screen upon initial boot/install : choose the good hdmi port !
I have a pi4 2GB using a retroflag NES case. I downloaded and installed the latest version of recalbox using the pi imager program onto a known working micro SD card (SanDisk 32GB). The HDMI cable is plugged into the port closest to the USB C plug.
When I turn on the pi I can hear the fan running and the power led is on but I get absolutely no activity on the screen.
What could be the possible causes?
Nevermind. I swear this always happens with me, I post a question and as soon as its submitted my issue goes away.
The only thing I did was to swap HDMI ports. I don't know why that would change anything as I original booted with it in the opposite port. I also now realize that the left port is the one closest to USB C plug but when using the NES case the actual USB C plug is on the other side via a daughter board.