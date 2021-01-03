Blank screen upon initial boot/install : choose the good hdmi port !

I have a pi4 2GB using a retroflag NES case. I downloaded and installed the latest version of recalbox using the pi imager program onto a known working micro SD card (SanDisk 32GB). The HDMI cable is plugged into the port closest to the USB C plug.

When I turn on the pi I can hear the fan running and the power led is on but I get absolutely no activity on the screen.

What could be the possible causes?