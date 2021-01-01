status disconected - recalbox

  1. Home
  • robgolbh2

    Hello people,
    I have a problem.
    My recalbox, version 6, rpi3 b+, has status as disconnected.
    I've tried everything. I inserted fixed Ip, I changed Dns. and nothing works.
    I get normal access to ssh because the router's ip works.
    How can I update my recalbox? any suggestion.
    sorry for the bad english
    happy new year

  • breakbob

    @robgolbh2 yes mate, I had the same problem with my older Recalbox versions, not sure why, but I still could get access via ssh and transfer files but I got fed up at the end and installed new Recalbox 7.1.1 , connection is great and then I find out I can transfer all my roms by putting SD card into my computer! So do yourself a favour, get another SD card, install new Recalbox there and then you can transfer stuff from old Recalbox to a new one. It's the only way 🙂

  • robgolbh2

    only way? Oh my God.
    my sd is dual boot. this with kodi and recalbox of configured tasks. the raspberry is inside a snes, it would be a huge inconvenience to have to open the snes, resize the sd and reinstall everything again. : ((. n is there really another way?

  • breakbob

    I'm not sure but there's no way to update from 6 to 7 😞
    I've seen others having connection errors with Recalbox 6 recently but they could still transfer files between pi and pc. I just was fed up, my pc could still ssh to PI but my Mac acces was denied, and I mainly operate on Macbook.

