status disconected - recalbox

Hello people,
I have a problem.
My recalbox, version 6, rpi3 b+, has status as disconnected.
I've tried everything. I inserted fixed Ip, I changed Dns. and nothing works.
I get normal access to ssh because the router's ip works.
How can I update my recalbox? any suggestion.
sorry for the bad english
happy new year
@robgolbh2 yes mate, I had the same problem with my older Recalbox versions, not sure why, but I still could get access via ssh and transfer files but I got fed up at the end and installed new Recalbox 7.1.1 , connection is great and then I find out I can transfer all my roms by putting SD card into my computer! So do yourself a favour, get another SD card, install new Recalbox there and then you can transfer stuff from old Recalbox to a new one. It's the only way
only way? Oh my God.
my sd is dual boot. this with kodi and recalbox of configured tasks. the raspberry is inside a snes, it would be a huge inconvenience to have to open the snes, resize the sd and reinstall everything again. : ((. n is there really another way?
I'm not sure but there's no way to update from 6 to 7
I've seen others having connection errors with Recalbox 6 recently but they could still transfer files between pi and pc. I just was fed up, my pc could still ssh to PI but my Mac acces was denied, and I mainly operate on Macbook.