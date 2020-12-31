Hi everyone, i am just starting with RECALBOX, and wondered if there is a way for information to be sent over serial using the RPi4, when you change system, or select a game etc.

The reason is i have a couple of nextion displays in the draw and wanted to use them like a marquee, if you havn't seen these before they take power and you programme them with the content and then via serial the content can change or if you press a button etc on the screem it will send serial to the pi 4, so no video processing and only 4 wires (VCC, GND, TX, RX)

The NEXTION website is https://nextion.tech/

If anyone has any ideas please let me know.

Thanks

Stu