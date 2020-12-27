  1. Home
  2. International
  3. Troubleshooting
  4. Recalbox General
  5. Default Wii-Settings Dolphine x64

Default Wii-Settings Dolphine x64

  • LuckyLancer

    Hi there,

    i'm on Recalbox 7.1.1 on an Intel Nuc10 x64
    I found a "bug" that in Dolphin Wii-Emulatior only one Gamepad is recognized.
    But if I press ALT + F4 and change Dolphine settings to emulate a second Wii-Controller, everything is fine.
    But after every "quit to menu" the settings in Dolphin are reset to defaults.
    Is there a possibility to save this settings or to adujst the default values - if i know where the Config is saved, I could try to find it...

    By the way, the actual Setting I want to change is shown in the attached picture.

    I have also posted my question in GitLab (https://gitlab.com/recalbox/recalbox/-/issues/1466) - but no response.

    Maybe someone here is able to help me.

    Thanks!

    screenshot.JPG

    0
x64 103 default 26 dolphine 1 wii-settings 1
Log in to reply
 

Want to support us ?

331
Online

80.9k
Users

22.0k
Topics

160.0k
Posts