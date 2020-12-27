Default Wii-Settings Dolphine x64

Hi there,

i'm on Recalbox 7.1.1 on an Intel Nuc10 x64

I found a "bug" that in Dolphin Wii-Emulatior only one Gamepad is recognized.

But if I press ALT + F4 and change Dolphine settings to emulate a second Wii-Controller, everything is fine.

But after every "quit to menu" the settings in Dolphin are reset to defaults.

Is there a possibility to save this settings or to adujst the default values - if i know where the Config is saved, I could try to find it...

By the way, the actual Setting I want to change is shown in the attached picture.

I have also posted my question in GitLab (https://gitlab.com/recalbox/recalbox/-/issues/1466) - but no response.

Maybe someone here is able to help me.

Thanks!