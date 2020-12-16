N64 worse after upgrade to pi4
retro.gamer.88
Hey guys,
I've just upgraded to a pi 4 and unfortunately the n64 emulation is worse than my pi 3. It's laggy and glitchy. I tried to change the emulator and noticed the emulator used in pi3 is missing.
I'm using the latest fresh images on both pi3 and 4.
These are the emulators on pi 3, the default gliden64 one works great
However on the pi4 there is only the libretro emulators and the gameplay is not smooth like the pi3.
Is there anyway to add the extra emulators?
Scavy
@retro-gamer-88 known issue devs are looking at this problème.
retro.gamer.88
@Scavy thanks for the reply mate! I guess I'll have to wait for further updates on this.