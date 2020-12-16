  1. Home
  2. International
  3. Troubleshooting
  4. Recalbox General
  5. N64 worse after upgrade to pi4

N64 worse after upgrade to pi4

pi4 52 upgrade 41 worse 2
Log in to reply
 

Want to support us ?

307
Online

80.7k
Users

21.8k
Topics

159.4k
Posts