Recalbox 7.1.1 - Whole system poor performance

Hi all!

I recently updated my system to Reload 7.1.1 and I’m having issues with performance. It is perceptive the system struggling right on the dashboard’s game transition that seems to be stuttering, not smoothly sliding. Then all emulators are having the same symptoms no matter what game, it’s image is stuttering and slow, and the sound is also cracking as if the CPU or the GPU didn’t have enough power to process that (happened a lot with my Raspberry Pi 3+ trying to run PSP, it just didn’t have enough processing power to run that smoothly). This only started after I installed the last update 7.1.1. My hardware is a Raspberry Pi4 8GB RAM with a 500gb SSD drive (system and games in it) in a Nespi4 Case.

Maybe that has something to do with GPU tweaking or even a new feature that needs to be reconfigured?

Any help with that is much appreciated!