How do I install bios for Nintendo DS?
Win9User
So the other day I bought a new laptop and discovered that its perfect for emulation
I need a DS Bios so that it runs smoother i think
The point is i need it but i dont know where to get the bios and how and where to install it.
Zing
It is prohibited to request or share any type of copyrighted material, do not request it again, or you may be banned.
All BIOS (except arcade ones) in Recalbox go in the BIOS folder.
Watch this video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ssfBSAURXr8&list=PL2oNQ0AT7fx2ExiSNrfHUzga5GnogI4sh&index=18&ab_channel=Recalbox