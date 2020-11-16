Overlay problem

  1. Home
  • electronicT

    I recently set up overlays for the Vectrex. I got a pack off github and copied the required files (config and png files) across. They work perfectly, but the problem arises when I go to play a game from a different system, the last Vectrex overlay that I used, now appears over whatever game I play.

    If I turn off the overlay in retroarch, things are fine, but when I play a Vectrex game, the overlay appears, but I'm back with the last overlay appearing when I go on to play other games.

    Any ideas would be greatly appreciated as I've now turned off the Vectrex overlays for now.

  • electronicT

    Think I fixed it. I turned off 'save on exit' and in the Vectrex options menu, turned on my overlays, then saved a core override. That seems to have sorted things.

Log in to reply
 

