Hi,

I want to use my "Xbox Wireless Adapter/Dongle" with Gamepad (it has no bluetooth connection), but in the actual release 7 there is no xow (from medusalix) implementation or something else.

Please can you implement it or can someone tell me how to implement the xow driver?

Here is the xow link from medusalix:

https://github.com/medusalix/xow

Thank you in advance!