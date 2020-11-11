SOLVED - Gen game S3 / Tetrios 3 / X 3 bluetooth controllers

Hi guys.

This is my first post. I am running Recalbox 7.0.1 on a RP3B.

I have finally found a way a connect Gen game S3 / Tetrios 3 / X

3 bluetooth controllers by following this tutorial :

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sUkhY4OGnQQ

In recalbox.config make sure that the following parameters are as follows:

-controllers.bluetooth.enabled=1

-controllers.ps3.driver=bluez

-global.inputdriver=sdl2

In recalbox before pairing, start the controller by holding A + Red center button. Gamepad is recognised as' Newpad' in my case.

Configure your controls

And voilà!

Can a moderator update the controller compatibility list

please?

https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/compatibility/compatible-devices/controller

Cheers