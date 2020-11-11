SOLVED - Gen game S3 / Tetrios 3 / X 3 bluetooth controllers
Hi guys.
This is my first post. I am running Recalbox 7.0.1 on a RP3B.
I have finally found a way a connect Gen game S3 / Tetrios 3 / X
3 bluetooth controllers by following this tutorial :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sUkhY4OGnQQ
In recalbox.config make sure that the following parameters are as follows:
-controllers.bluetooth.enabled=1
-controllers.ps3.driver=bluez
-global.inputdriver=sdl2
In recalbox before pairing, start the controller by holding A + Red center button. Gamepad is recognised as' Newpad' in my case.
Configure your controls
And voilà!
Can a moderator update the controller compatibility list
please?
https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/compatibility/compatible-devices/controller
Cheers