Embuary / PIL not found....

  • Eric B

    Hello

    I am using the latest version of recalbox and I installed Embuary (skin) on Kodi.
    Unfortunately, I get errors popping out regularly. From the log (here under), this is due to a missing python module PIL. However, Python image library is installed so I dont know what to do on this. Any idea ?

    Chears
    Eric

    ERROR: EXCEPTION Thrown (PythonToCppException) : -->Python callback/script returned the following error<--
                                         - NOTE: IGNORING THIS CAN LEAD TO MEMORY LEAKS!
                                        Error Type: <type 'exceptions.ImportError'>
                 
                   Error Contents: No module named PIL
                                        Traceback (most recent call last):
                                          File "/recalbox/share/system/.kodi/addons/script.embuary.helper/default.py", line 8, in <module>
                                            from resources.lib.utils import *
                                          File "/recalbox/share/system/.kodi/addons/script.embuary.helper/resources/lib/utils.py", line 20, in <module>
                                            from resources.lib.image import *
                                          File "/recalbox/share/system/.kodi/addons/script.embuary.helper/resources/lib/image.py", line 12, in <module>
                                            from PIL import ImageFilter,Image,ImageOps
                                        ImportError: No module named PIL
                                        -->End of Python script error report<--
