Embuary / PIL not found....
-
Eric B last edited by Eric B
Hello
I am using the latest version of recalbox and I installed Embuary (skin) on Kodi.
Unfortunately, I get errors popping out regularly. From the log (here under), this is due to a missing python module PIL. However, Python image library is installed so I dont know what to do on this. Any idea ?
Chears
Eric
ERROR: EXCEPTION Thrown (PythonToCppException) : -->Python callback/script returned the following error<-- - NOTE: IGNORING THIS CAN LEAD TO MEMORY LEAKS! Error Type: <type 'exceptions.ImportError'> Error Contents: No module named PIL Traceback (most recent call last): File "/recalbox/share/system/.kodi/addons/script.embuary.helper/default.py", line 8, in <module> from resources.lib.utils import * File "/recalbox/share/system/.kodi/addons/script.embuary.helper/resources/lib/utils.py", line 20, in <module> from resources.lib.image import * File "/recalbox/share/system/.kodi/addons/script.embuary.helper/resources/lib/image.py", line 12, in <module> from PIL import ImageFilter,Image,ImageOps ImportError: No module named PIL -->End of Python script error report<--