Joystick problems with some emulator

Hi guys, I noticed that unlike the previous versions of RB I have some problems with some emulators and my joysticks ( I don't think it's important, but I have joysticks connected in gpio on rpi 3b +); for example with ScummVM and PSP they are not seen, with psp only the fire button works, the rest does not; another small thing to point out is that for the Amiga and C64 emulators the n.2 joystick is seen and not the first one ( with the Amiga emulator I change the Amiberry configuration from time to time by manually setting the default joystick n. 1. ), all these things did not happen with RB 6.1.1.

Thank you once again for your immense work.

Space81