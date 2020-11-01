Is ScreenScraper offline again ?
thanosazlin last edited by
i ran Skraper https://www.skraper.net/ the other day , and i was missing galaga, robocop, and mk3.. so i've been trying to run it again and it's not working at all just loads for forever.. then i cleaned out my mame roms folder on recablox 7.0.1 just now, put in the just galaga , robocop, and mk3 roms and tried to scrape from within Recalbox and it's not finding anything either ??
JameZtosteron last edited by
Yes. They are still working to get everything all up again!