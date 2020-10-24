Screenscaper issue
For information, Screenscraper website is currently down. All the Screenscraper staff is aware of this issue. Until it's solved, you won't be able to scrap from Recalbox or Skraper. We apologize for the inconvenience.
Pour information, le site internet de Screenscraper est actuellement en panne. Toute l'équipe de Screenscraper est consciente de ce problème. Tant qu'il ne sera pas résolu, vous ne pourrez pas scraper depuis Recalbox ou Skraper. Veuillez nous excuser pour le dérangement.
The Recalbox Team.
KODI-Scraper not working "remote server" - Problem
neo207 last edited by
Hi guys. first of all, has this something to do with the screenscraper problem that is currently happening? if so, i can wait until this is fixed.
other than that, i use KODI on PC, Android and FireStick (Amazon).
The scraper works great everywhere, besides on the Pi.
I get the following message:
The strange thing is... scraping TV Shows starts but the scraper scrapes wrong series and episodes while the same files (all on a synology nas) are scraped correctly on all of my other devices...
I found out that the options for scraping are a bit limited on Recalbox. I wonder if kodi on the Pi is not exactly the same as on android or PC?!
I hope someone can help.
(besides that... i configure my arcade buttons and stick but the configuration isn't saved, so i have to find the options with messed up controls each time i enter KODI....)