KODI-Scraper not working "remote server" - Problem

Hi guys. first of all, has this something to do with the screenscraper problem that is currently happening? if so, i can wait until this is fixed.

other than that, i use KODI on PC, Android and FireStick (Amazon).

The scraper works great everywhere, besides on the Pi.

I get the following message:



The strange thing is... scraping TV Shows starts but the scraper scrapes wrong series and episodes while the same files (all on a synology nas) are scraped correctly on all of my other devices...

I found out that the options for scraping are a bit limited on Recalbox. I wonder if kodi on the Pi is not exactly the same as on android or PC?!

I hope someone can help.

(besides that... i configure my arcade buttons and stick but the configuration isn't saved, so i have to find the options with messed up controls each time i enter KODI....)