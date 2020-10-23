  1. Home
For information, Screenscraper website is currently down. All the Screenscraper staff is aware of this issue. Until it's solved, you won't be able to scrap from Recalbox or Skraper. We apologize for the inconvenience.

Pour information, le site internet de Screenscraper est actuellement en panne. Toute l'équipe de Screenscraper est consciente de ce problème. Tant qu'il ne sera pas résolu, vous ne pourrez pas scraper depuis Recalbox ou Skraper. Veuillez nous excuser pour le dérangement.

The Recalbox Team.

Gpi Case Full Screen Game Boy

  • deanclean

    Hello all,
    Gpi Case question. Is there a way to get Gpi Case to show Game Boy roms in full screen? the vertical displays fine but the horizontal doesnt fill the screen. I have played around with a few settings but cant seem to figure it out. I have done a ton of searching on this but find an answer. Im assuming it isnt possible or it is possible but looks bad. Im using recalbox 7.0.1 on gpi case. Any help would be appreciated.

    0
  • deanclean

    I think I just figured it out. I had to change ratio to 4:3 I swear I tried them all already. I went back and went through the whole list again. Must have missed that one. Anyway, problem solved. Back to gaming!

    1
