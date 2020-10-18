Screenscaper issue
For information, Screenscraper website is currently down. All the Screenscraper staff is aware of this issue. Until it's solved, you won't be able to scrap from Recalbox or Skraper. We apologize for the inconvenience.
Pour information, le site internet de Screenscraper est actuellement en panne. Toute l'équipe de Screenscraper est consciente de ce problème. Tant qu'il ne sera pas résolu, vous ne pourrez pas scraper depuis Recalbox ou Skraper. Veuillez nous excuser pour le dérangement.
recalbox on two TVs with raspberry pi 4?!
hello. can i plug in two hdmi into the rpi4 and have the same image on two televisions? i cannot test right now, because i don't have an hdmi adapter for the second hdmi-port.
but would be interesting to know because at the moment, i have an hdmi splitter on one hdmi port - works well but if i can abandon the splitter, i would have less cables and devices around.