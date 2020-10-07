Recalbox sur Asus t100

  1. Home
  • Vulk

    Bonjour a tous, j’essaie de faire tourner recalbox 7.0 sur un asus t100, et je me heurte a un souci de bluetooth.
    Aucune manette n'est reconnue et en effet quand je me connecte en ssh voici le retour des commandes :

    hcitool inq
Inquiring ...
Inquiry failed.: No such device

    Pourtant :

    # lsmod | grep blue
bluetooth             659456  7 bnep
ecdh_generic           16384  1 bluetooth

    J'ai fait plusieurs recherche et je suis tombé sur un post qui proposait de faire :

     cp /lib/firmware/brcm/BCM-0bb4-0306.hcd /lib/firmware

    Mais cela ne change rien toujours pas de bluetooth.

    Si vous avez une piste a me donner, je vous en remercie par avance.

  • davidb2111
    Developer
    Team

    Bonsoir @Vulk

    En ssh, pourrais-tu faire la commande lsusb et poster le résultat

    David

  • davidb2111
    Developer
    Team

    Je pense avoir trouvé votre firmware. Pour vérifier voici quelques commandes à passer:

    mount -o remount,rw /
wget 'https://github.com/Asus-T100/firmware/blob/master/brcm/BCM4324B3.hcd?raw=true' -O /lib/firmware/brcm/BCM4324B3.hcd

    Ensuite, il faut redémarrer et retester.

    David

  • Vulk

    Merci davidb2111.

    Voici le resultat du lsusb :

    Bus 002 Device 001: ID 1d6b:0003 Linux Foundation 3.0 root hub
Bus 001 Device 006: ID 045e:028e Microsoft Corp. Xbox360 Controller
Bus 001 Device 005: ID 1976:1307 Chipsbrand Microelectronics (HK) Co., Ltd. USB DISK 2.0
Bus 001 Device 004: ID 1a40:0101 Terminus Technology Inc. Hub
Bus 001 Device 003: ID 0b05:17e0 ASUSTek Computer, Inc. ASUS Base Station(T100)
Bus 001 Device 002: ID 0b05:17e4 ASUSTek Computer, Inc. USB DISK 2.0
Bus 001 Device 001: ID 1d6b:0002 Linux Foundation 2.0 root hub

    Malheureusement le wget n'a rien changé a la situation.

  • Vulk

    Une autre idée ?

  • davidb2111
    Developer
    Team

    Bonjour @Vulk

    Pas d'autre idée pour le moment.
    Te serait-il possible de nous envoyer une archive de support (avec la modif du wget)?

    Merci,
    David

  • Vulk

    Pas bien sûr de ce que tu me demande j'ai essayé de lancer le script recalbox-support.sh, sans résultât.
    75746ece-943a-4e6b-b517-e462975a8a10-image.png

  • davidb2111
    Developer
    Team

    Arf! On dirait que ça l'a fait quand même. Ça a créé un fichier .tar.gz dans la partition SHARE dans saves...

  • Vulk

    Malheureusement non rien dans /SHARE/saves...

  • davidb2111
    Developer
    Team

    Arf oui, j'avais mal lu, apparemment le script n'est pas en mesure de générer le zip.
    Tu as essayé en lançant le script à main?

    David

  • Vulk

    Voici le resultat de la commande :

./recalbox-support.sh: line 48: /usr/bin/tvservice: Input/output error
./recalbox-support.sh: line 49: /usr/bin/tvservice: Input/output error
./recalbox-support.sh: line 50: /usr/bin/tvservice: Input/output error
lspci: error while loading shared libraries: libpci.so.3: cannot open shared object file: Input/output error
./recalbox-support.sh: line 55: glxinfo: command not found
./recalbox-support.sh: line 58: connmanctl: command not found
./recalbox-support.sh: line 59: connmanctl: command not found
cp: read error: Input/output error
cp: read error: Input/output error
cp: read error: Input/output error
cp: read error: Input/output error
cp: read error: Input/output error
cp: read error: Input/output error
cp: read error: Input/output error
cp: read error: Input/output error
cp: read error: Input/output error
BusyBox v1.31.1 (2020-10-02 08:56:22 CEST) multi-call binary.

Usage: rm [-irf] FILE...

Remove (unlink) FILEs

        -i      Always prompt before removing
        -f      Never prompt
        -R,-r   Recurse
./recalbox-support.sh: line 92: /usr/bin/rsync: Input/output error
udevadm: error while loading shared libraries: libblkid.so.1: cannot open shared object file: Input/output error
udevadm: error while loading shared libraries: libblkid.so.1: cannot open shared object file: Input/output error
udevadm: error while loading shared libraries: libblkid.so.1: cannot open shared object file: Input/output error
udevadm: error while loading shared libraries: libblkid.so.1: cannot open shared object file: Input/output error
udevadm: error while loading shared libraries: libblkid.so.1: cannot open shared object file: Input/output error
udevadm: error while loading shared libraries: libblkid.so.1: cannot open shared object file: Input/output error
udevadm: error while loading shared libraries: libblkid.so.1: cannot open shared object file: Input/output error
udevadm: error while loading shared libraries: libblkid.so.1: cannot open shared object file: Input/output error
udevadm: error while loading shared libraries: libblkid.so.1: cannot open shared object file: Input/output error
udevadm: error while loading shared libraries: libblkid.so.1: cannot open shared object file: Input/output error
udevadm: error while loading shared libraries: libblkid.so.1: cannot open shared object file: Input/output error
udevadm: error while loading shared libraries: libblkid.so.1: cannot open shared object file: Input/output error
./recalbox-support.sh: line 103: /usr/bin/sdl2-jstest: Input/output error
cp: read error: Input/output error
./recalbox-support.sh: line 118: /recalbox/share/saves/recalbox-support-20201010180535.tar.gz: Input/output error
Reporting zip creation failed
