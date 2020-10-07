Recalbox sur Asus t100
-
Vulk last edited by Vulk
Bonjour a tous, j’essaie de faire tourner recalbox 7.0 sur un asus t100, et je me heurte a un souci de bluetooth.
Aucune manette n'est reconnue et en effet quand je me connecte en ssh voici le retour des commandes :
hcitool inq Inquiring ... Inquiry failed.: No such device
Pourtant :
# lsmod | grep blue bluetooth 659456 7 bnep ecdh_generic 16384 1 bluetooth
J'ai fait plusieurs recherche et je suis tombé sur un post qui proposait de faire :
cp /lib/firmware/brcm/BCM-0bb4-0306.hcd /lib/firmware
Mais cela ne change rien toujours pas de bluetooth.
Si vous avez une piste a me donner, je vous en remercie par avance.
-
Bonsoir @Vulk
En ssh, pourrais-tu faire la commande
lsusbet poster le résultat
David
-
Je pense avoir trouvé votre firmware. Pour vérifier voici quelques commandes à passer:
mount -o remount,rw / wget 'https://github.com/Asus-T100/firmware/blob/master/brcm/BCM4324B3.hcd?raw=true' -O /lib/firmware/brcm/BCM4324B3.hcd
Ensuite, il faut redémarrer et retester.
David
-
Merci davidb2111.
Voici le resultat du lsusb :
Bus 002 Device 001: ID 1d6b:0003 Linux Foundation 3.0 root hub Bus 001 Device 006: ID 045e:028e Microsoft Corp. Xbox360 Controller Bus 001 Device 005: ID 1976:1307 Chipsbrand Microelectronics (HK) Co., Ltd. USB DISK 2.0 Bus 001 Device 004: ID 1a40:0101 Terminus Technology Inc. Hub Bus 001 Device 003: ID 0b05:17e0 ASUSTek Computer, Inc. ASUS Base Station(T100) Bus 001 Device 002: ID 0b05:17e4 ASUSTek Computer, Inc. USB DISK 2.0 Bus 001 Device 001: ID 1d6b:0002 Linux Foundation 2.0 root hub
Malheureusement le wget n'a rien changé a la situation.
-
Une autre idée ?
-
Bonjour @Vulk
Pas d'autre idée pour le moment.
Te serait-il possible de nous envoyer une archive de support (avec la modif du wget)?
Merci,
David
-
Pas bien sûr de ce que tu me demande j'ai essayé de lancer le script recalbox-support.sh, sans résultât.
-
Arf! On dirait que ça l'a fait quand même. Ça a créé un fichier .tar.gz dans la partition SHARE dans saves...
-
Malheureusement non rien dans /SHARE/saves...
-
Arf oui, j'avais mal lu, apparemment le script n'est pas en mesure de générer le zip.
Tu as essayé en lançant le script à main?
David
-
Voici le resultat de la commande :
# ./recalbox-support.sh ./recalbox-support.sh: line 48: /usr/bin/tvservice: Input/output error ./recalbox-support.sh: line 49: /usr/bin/tvservice: Input/output error ./recalbox-support.sh: line 50: /usr/bin/tvservice: Input/output error lspci: error while loading shared libraries: libpci.so.3: cannot open shared object file: Input/output error ./recalbox-support.sh: line 55: glxinfo: command not found ./recalbox-support.sh: line 58: connmanctl: command not found ./recalbox-support.sh: line 59: connmanctl: command not found cp: read error: Input/output error cp: read error: Input/output error cp: read error: Input/output error cp: read error: Input/output error cp: read error: Input/output error cp: read error: Input/output error cp: read error: Input/output error cp: read error: Input/output error cp: read error: Input/output error BusyBox v1.31.1 (2020-10-02 08:56:22 CEST) multi-call binary. Usage: rm [-irf] FILE... Remove (unlink) FILEs -i Always prompt before removing -f Never prompt -R,-r Recurse ./recalbox-support.sh: line 92: /usr/bin/rsync: Input/output error udevadm: error while loading shared libraries: libblkid.so.1: cannot open shared object file: Input/output error udevadm: error while loading shared libraries: libblkid.so.1: cannot open shared object file: Input/output error udevadm: error while loading shared libraries: libblkid.so.1: cannot open shared object file: Input/output error udevadm: error while loading shared libraries: libblkid.so.1: cannot open shared object file: Input/output error udevadm: error while loading shared libraries: libblkid.so.1: cannot open shared object file: Input/output error udevadm: error while loading shared libraries: libblkid.so.1: cannot open shared object file: Input/output error udevadm: error while loading shared libraries: libblkid.so.1: cannot open shared object file: Input/output error udevadm: error while loading shared libraries: libblkid.so.1: cannot open shared object file: Input/output error udevadm: error while loading shared libraries: libblkid.so.1: cannot open shared object file: Input/output error udevadm: error while loading shared libraries: libblkid.so.1: cannot open shared object file: Input/output error udevadm: error while loading shared libraries: libblkid.so.1: cannot open shared object file: Input/output error udevadm: error while loading shared libraries: libblkid.so.1: cannot open shared object file: Input/output error ./recalbox-support.sh: line 103: /usr/bin/sdl2-jstest: Input/output error cp: read error: Input/output error ./recalbox-support.sh: line 118: /recalbox/share/saves/recalbox-support-20201010180535.tar.gz: Input/output error Reporting zip creation failed