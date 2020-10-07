[Recalbox 7.x][10.10.20] Les correctifs
Bonjour à tous,
voici les correctifs effectués
News
- Add Sigil in PORTS (https://www.romerogames.ie/si6il)
- Add Kubo 3 on NES (dale_coop & seiji)
- Add raspi-gpio to manage GPIO in scripts
- Add new boot videos
- Add missing bios report file (share/bios/missing_bios_file.txt)
Improvements
- SNES default emulators pi0/1: pisnes, pi2/3: snes9x2010 & snes9x elsewhere
- Bump FBNeo - Emulation improvements + fix neogeo-CD audio artifects
- Bump linux-firmware to 2020.09.18
Fixes
- Fix Netflix plugin authentication (bump to v1.10.0)
- Fix RPI4 blackscreen issues while booting
- Fix doom.wad required for WADs games (prboom core)
- Fix Mupen64 L1/R1 mapping
- Fix DosBOX not returning back to emulationstation
- Fix pads in reversed order by default
- Fix recalbox.conf modifications getting lost
- Fix missing media being not updated using internal scrapper
- Fix outdated bios list in webmanager
- Fix zfast and crt-pi shaders' path
- Fix "Last Played" metadata & display in gamelist
- Fix missing psx bios md5
- Fix hdmi-cec not working on rpi4
- Fix PS4 pad pairing issue
- Fix duplicated entries in "Last Played"
- Fix Ports & aAcade virtual system not searchable
- Fix empty card names in audio output device list
- Fix no sound through jack on RPi1/2/3
- Fix information popup positions
- Fix Oricutron bios path
- Fix false update message
- Fix X-Arcade driver. Now supports v2 panels and other keyboard encoders
- Fix ShaderSets
- Fix mouse not working on rpi4
- Fix multi-file zipped roms hash calculations (arcade)
- Add more hard-patched xbox pads
Je vous invite à consulter régulièrement ce lien : https://gitlab.com/recalbox/recalbox/-/blob/master/RELEASE-NOTES.md
J'essaierai de compléter au fur et à mesure.
