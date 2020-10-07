Future of virtual systems?

Hi guys.

Great job with recalbox 7.0.

I was just wondering what are the current plans regarding virtual systems: do you intend to expand this feature with filters other than "genre"? For instance, would it be possible to group games of the same "family", as screenscraper calls them? I know this isn't the same as "genres", since "families" are not fixed a priori and may reach an overwhelming number.

I had my own custom systems for this purpose, but they relied on symbolic links to avoid the duplication of roms and these are not currently supported by the share/roms filesystem.