Atomiswave games not showing
andyj34
Hello Retrogamers
I have two (2) atomiswave games, DemonFront and Dolphin Blue along with the BIOS file, awbios.zip.
I have placed the three files in the directory /roms/atomiswave.
However, on updating the game list (or restarting Recalbox) none of the games are showing in the menu.
I'm using Recalbo v7.0 on the Rasberry Pi 3B+ having 1GB RAM.
Any help would be greatly appreciated?
BTW the games work fine on my Apple iMAC using the emulator 'OpenEmu'.
AndyJ
2banditos
You need a RPI4
https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/compatibility/emulators-compatibility#arcade