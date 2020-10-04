Atomiswave games not showing

Hello Retrogamers

I have two (2) atomiswave games, DemonFront and Dolphin Blue along with the BIOS file, awbios.zip.

I have placed the three files in the directory /roms/atomiswave.

However, on updating the game list (or restarting Recalbox) none of the games are showing in the menu.

I'm using Recalbo v7.0 on the Rasberry Pi 3B+ having 1GB RAM.

Any help would be greatly appreciated?

BTW the games work fine on my Apple iMAC using the emulator 'OpenEmu'.

AndyJ